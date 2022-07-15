Umbilical hernia in the baby: what is it, causes and treatment

Umbilical hernia in the baby is a benign change that appears as a bulge in the belly button. Hernia happens when a part of the intestine manages to pass through the abdominal muscle, usually in the region of the umbilical ring, which is the point where the baby received oxygen and food during its development in the mother’s uterus.

A hernia in a baby is usually not a cause for concern and does not require treatment, as in most cases the hernia disappears on its own by 3 years of age.

Umbilical hernia does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, only a protrusion is noticed during evaluation by the pediatrician or when the baby cries or has a bowel movement, for example. However, other types of hernia can cause swelling at the site, pain and vomiting.

Umbilical hernia symptoms

Umbilical hernia in babies usually does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being noticed only when the child laughs, coughs, cries or has a bowel movement and returns to normal when the child lies down or relaxes.

However, if the hernia increases in size or despite any of the symptoms listed below, it is important to seek urgent medical attention, as it may not be just an umbilical hernia:

Local and palpation pain;

Abdominal discomfort;

Great swelling in the region;

Discoloration of the spot;

vomiting;

Diarrhea or constipation.

The diagnosis of umbilical hernia in a baby is made through a physical examination performed by the pediatrician, who palpates the navel region and observes if there is an increase in volume in the region when the child makes efforts. In some cases, the doctor may also recommend performing an abdominal ultrasound to assess the extent of the hernia and the likelihood of complications.

why does it happen

The development of umbilical hernia happens due to the non-closing after birth of the umbilical ring, which corresponds to the place where the umbilical cord passes, resulting in a space in the abdominal muscle, which allows the passage of a part of the intestine or tissue of fat.

Although umbilical hernia is common in premature babies, it can also happen in adults due to obesity, excessive physical exertion or as a result of changes in the urethra or cystic fibrosis, for example. See more about umbilical hernia.

how is the treatment

Most cases of umbilical hernia do not require treatment, since the hernia disappears spontaneously until the age of 3 years, however it is important that the child is accompanied by a pediatrician so that the development of the hernia or the appearance of signs or symptoms can be evaluated. symptoms.

When the hernia does not disappear until the age of 5, treatment may be necessary, which occurs in a small number of cases. Thus, it may be necessary to perform a minor surgery, which lasts an average of 30 minutes and needs to be performed under general anesthesia, although it is not necessary for the child to be hospitalized. See how umbilical hernia surgery is performed.