Is it normal for a baby to sleep for a long time?

Although babies spend most of their time sleeping, the truth is that they don’t sleep many hours in a row, as they wake up often to feed. However, from 6 months, the baby can sleep almost all night without waking up.

Some babies sleep longer than others and may not even wake up for meals, and it can take up to 6 months for the baby to establish its own circadian rhythm. If the mother suspects that the baby sleeps more than usual, it is best to go to the pediatrician to see if there is a problem.

How many hours should the baby sleep?

The time the baby spends sleeping depends on age and growth speed:

Age Number of hours of sleep per day Newborn 16 to 20 hours in total 1 month 16 to 18 hours in total 2 months 15 to 16 hours in total Four months 9 to 12 hours a night + two naps during the day of 2 to 3 hours each 6 months 11 hours a night + two naps during the day of 2 to 3 hours each 9 months 11 hours a night + two naps during the day of 1 to 2 hours each 1 year 10 to 11 hours a night + two naps during the day of 1 to 2 hours each 2 years 11 hours a night + a daytime nap of about 2 hours 3 years 10-11 hours a night + a 2-hour nap during the day

The number of hours of sleep may vary due to the rate of development of the baby. Learn more about the time your baby needs to sleep.

Is it normal when the baby sleeps a lot?

The baby may sleep more than usual simply because of its growth rate, when the first teeth are coming in or in rarer cases due to an illness such as jaundice, infections or after certain medical procedures such as circumcision. .

Also, if the baby is stimulated a lot during the day, he may become very tired and fall asleep despite being hungry. If the mother notices that the baby sleeps too much, she must ensure that the baby does not have any health problems, taking him to the pediatrician.

What to do if the baby sleeps a lot

If the baby does not have any health problems, so that he sleeps the appropriate hours for his age, you can try:

Take the baby for a walk during the day, exposing him to natural light;

Develop a quiet routine at night, which may include a bath and massage.

Try to remove a few layers of clothing, so that he is less hot and wakes up when he is hungry;

Touching the face with a damp cloth or lifting it to burp before moving it to the other breast;

If the baby is steadily gaining weight after a few weeks but still sleeping a lot, it may just be perfectly normal. The mother should take advantage of this time to catch up on her sleep.