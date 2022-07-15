Exercises to get rid of cellulite

To get rid of cellulite, it is important to give preference to exercises that help to strengthen and tone the leg muscles, in addition to having a balanced diet low in foods rich in fat or sugar. In this way, it is possible to prevent cellulite from appearing.

In addition to the strength exercises that must be indicated by the physical education professional, it is also recommended that aerobic exercises be done, such as running or cycling, for example, because this way it is possible to increase caloric expenditure and decrease the percentage of fat, which also helps to fight cellulite.

1. Squat

The squat is a simple exercise that helps tone legs and buttocks, promoting muscle mass gain in the region and helping to fight cellulite.

To do this exercise, the person should spread the legs, preferably hip-width apart, and make the movement as if they were going to sit on a chair, avoiding bending the spine, and return to the starting position slowly, avoiding compensating with the hip at the time of the exercise. climb. It is important that the squat is done under the guidance of the instructor, and 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions or the maximum number of repetitions per time may be recommended.

See more about the squat.

2. Pelvic lift

The pelvic lift is also a great exercise to help fight cellulite as it promotes strengthening of the glutes.

To do this exercise, just lie on the floor with your belly up and lift your pelvic region, contracting your gluteal muscles. To intensify the exercise, you can do a contraction peak, that is, when doing the elevation, keep the muscles contracted for about 3 seconds and then return to the starting position.

3. recoil

This exercise also helps to strengthen the legs and buttocks, and the person should position themselves on the 6 supports, with the forearms and knees on the floor and lift one of the legs. It is not necessary to place the knee close to the floor, but always leave the leg at the same height as the back and lift from this height.

4. Aerobic exercises

Aerobic exercises are also very important to fight cellulite as they help in the fat loss process. Thus, the person can choose to take group classes such as jumping or dancing, for example, or give preference to running or cycling.

However, in order to reach the objective, it is important that these exercises are performed with regularity and intensity, and must be guided by a physical education professional. In addition, it is important to have a healthy and adequate diet.

