Edamame (Green Soybean): what it is, benefits and how to eat it

Edamame, also known as green soybeans or vegetable soybeans, refers to soybean pods, still green, before they mature. This food is beneficial to health because it is rich in protein, calcium, magnesium and iron and low in fat. In addition, it contains fiber, being very useful in combating constipation and great to include in weight loss diets.

Edamame can be used to prepare various dishes, serving as an accompaniment to meals, or for preparing soups and salads.

health benefits

Due to its nutritional value, edamame has the following benefits:

Provides essential amino acids to the body, being a great food to include in vegetarian recipes;

Helps to reduce bad cholesterol, helping to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases;

Contributes to weight loss, as it is rich in proteins and fibers and low in fats and sugars, and has a low glycemic index;

It may reduce the risk of developing breast cancer, due to the soy isoflavones that edamame contains. However, further studies are needed to prove this benefit;

Contributes to the proper functioning of the intestine, due to its rich fiber content;

It can help alleviate the symptoms of menopause, as well as contribute to fighting osteoporosis, also due to the presence of soy isoflavones, but more studies are needed to prove this benefit.

Discover more foods rich in phytoestrogens.

Nutritional value

The following table shows the nutritional value corresponding to 100 g of edamame:

Edamame (per 100 g) Energetic value 129 kcal Protein 9.41 g lipids 4.12 g carbohydrates 14.12 g Fiber 5.9 g Calcium 94 mg Iron 3.18 mg Magnesium 64 mg Vitamin C 7.1 mg Vitamin A 235 IU Potassium 436 mg

Recipes with edamame

1. Edamame hummus

Ingredients

2 cups of cooked edamame;

2 cloves of minced garlic;

Lemon juice to taste;

1 tablespoon of sesame paste;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

Coriander;

Pepper and salt to taste.

Preparation mode

Combine all the ingredients and grind everything. Add the seasonings at the end.

2. Edamame salad

Ingredients

edamame beans;

Lettuce;

Arugula;

Cherry tomato;

Grated carrot;

Fresh cheese;

Red bell pepper in strips;

Olive oil and salt to taste.

Preparation mode

To prepare the salad, just cook the edamame or use it already cooked, and mix the remaining ingredients, after washing them well. Season with salt and a drizzle of oil.