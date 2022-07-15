5 Health Benefits of Hazelnuts (recipes included)

Hazelnuts are a type of dry and oleaginous fruit that has a smooth shell and an edible seed inside, being an excellent source of energy due to its high content in fats, as well as proteins. For this reason, hazelnuts should be consumed in small amounts, to avoid increasing your calorie intake too much.

This fruit can be consumed raw, in the form of olive oil or it can be used to prepare hazelnut milk or butter, for example. Hazelnuts have several health benefits as they are rich in fiber, iron, phosphorus, folic acid, calcium, magnesium and B-complex vitamins, helping to lower high cholesterol, prevent anemia, take care of bone health and favor bone metabolism. liver.

The benefits of consuming hazelnuts can be:

1. Promote cardiovascular health

Because they are rich in good fats and fiber, hazelnuts help to reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as increase good cholesterol, which prevent the onset of complications and cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure, atherosclerosis or heart attack. In addition, due to its vitamin E content, which is a potent antioxidant, hazelnuts reduce inflammation throughout the body, further decreasing the risk of heart disease.

Thanks to its contribution in magnesium, folic acid and potassium, hazelnut can also help control blood pressure, as it maintains the health of blood cases.

2. Strengthen the brain and memory

Hazelnuts are rich in folic acid, magnesium and zinc, which are necessary and important micronutrients for the transmission of nerve impulses. Thus, the consumption of this dried fruit is a good way to increase or preserve memory and learning capacity, being a good food for school-age children or for the elderly with memory problems, for example.

3. Control your blood sugar

Due to its high fiber content and the nutrients it contains, such as oleic acid and magnesium, hazelnuts help to reduce and control blood sugar levels, increasing insulin sensitivity. Therefore, hazelnut is a good example of snack which can be consumed by people with diabetes during snack.

4. Help reduce weight

Hazelnuts are a type of dried fruit that have a good amount of fiber, which makes you feel fuller, so consuming them in small amounts during a snack, for example, can help you lose weight, to better control hunger. For this, it is recommended to consume about 30 g of hazelnuts.

5. Prevent cancer

Hazelnuts contain a high concentration of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that may offer some anti-cancer properties. This nut has an antioxidant known as proanthocyanins, which protect against oxidative stress.

In addition, its vitamin E and manganese content protects against cell damage that could cause cancer in the long term.

Hazelnut nutritional information

In the following table is the nutritional information for every 100 grams of hazelnuts:

Amount per 100 grams of hazelnuts calories 689 kcal Fat 66.3 g carbohydrates 6 g Fiber 6.1 g Vitamin E 25 mg Vitamin B3 5.2 mg Vitamin B6 0.59 mg Vitamin B1 0.3 mg Vitamin B2 0.16 mg Folic acid 73 mcg Potassium 730 mg Calcium 250 mg Phosphor 270 mg Magnesium 160 mg Iron 3 mg Zinc 2 mg

Simple recipes with hazelnuts

Some simple recipes to make at home and include hazelnuts in your diet are:

1. Hazelnut cream

Ingredients

250 g of hazelnuts;

20 g of cocoa powder;

2 heaping tablespoons of coconut sugar.

Preparation mode

Place the hazelnuts in a preheated oven at 180ºC and leave for about 10 minutes or until golden. Then, place the hazelnuts in a food processor or blender and blend until they acquire a creamier consistency.

Then add the cocoa powder and coconut sugar, passing the mixture again through the processor or blender. Then put the cream in a glass container and consume as you prefer.

2. Hazelnut milk

Ingredients

1 cup of hazelnuts;

2 tablespoons (dessert) vanilla flavoring;

1 pinch of sea salt (optional);

1 tablespoon (dessert) cinnamon, nutmeg or cocoa powder (optional);

3 cups of water.

Preparation mode

Soak hazelnuts in water for at least 8 hours. Then, wash the hazelnuts and hit the blender along with the other ingredients, to add flavor. Strain the mixture and store in a glass jar or bottle.

3. Hazelnut butter

Ingredients

2 cups of hazelnuts;

¼ cup vegetable oil, such as canola.

Preparation mode

Preheat the oven to 180º and then place the hazelnuts on a tray and place in the oven. Roast for 15 minutes or until the skin starts to fall off the hazelnuts or until the hazelnuts are golden brown.

Place the hazelnuts in a clean cloth, close and let it rest for 5 minutes. Then, remove the skin from the hazelnuts and let them rest for another 10 minutes, until they cool completely. Finally, place the hazelnuts in a food processor or blender, add the oil and beat until the mixture has a texture similar to peanut butter.

4. Chicken salad with hazelnut

Ingredients

200 g of grilled chicken;

1 medium apple, thinly sliced;

1/3 cup oven-roasted hazelnuts;

½ cup of onion;

1 lettuce washed and separated into leaves;

cherry tomatoes;

2 tablespoons of water;

4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar;

½ spoon (dessert) of salt;

1 clove of garlic;

1 pinch of paprika;

¼ cup of oil.

Preparation mode

Start by separating the ingredients for the salad dressing. To do this, blend the hazelnuts, 2 tablespoons of onion, water, salt, garlic, balsamic vinegar and paprika in a food processor or blender. Meanwhile, slowly add a drizzle of oil. The sauce is ready.

In a large bowl, place the lettuce leaves, the rest of the onion and ½ cup of the dressing. Stir and then add the cherry tomatoes cut in half and place the apple slices, basting with the rest of the sauce. If you wish, you can also add some crushed hazelnuts on top.