Vomiting: 11 main causes and what to do

The urge to vomit corresponds to the urge to vomit, not necessarily resulting in vomiting, and which can arise due to the consumption of very fatty foods, gastritis or even be indicative of pregnancy, for example. Some people also feel the urge to vomit when they are in a boat or car that rocks a lot, or when they see or feel something that makes them disgusted or repulsed, for example.

The retching usually precedes vomiting and is usually accompanied by a feeling of being unwell, a bitter taste in the mouth, and a cold sweat. Sickness usually goes away after a few hours, however if it lasts more than 1 day, is quite uncomfortable and the cause cannot be identified, it is recommended to go to the doctor so that the cause of the sickness can be investigated and, thus, assess the need for it. of treatment.

What can it be

The urge to vomit can be a consequence of some situations, the main ones being:

1. Food

Eating too much or eating too many fatty foods often can make the digestive process difficult, which results in nausea and often vomiting. In addition, food poisoning or intolerance to some type of food constituent, such as gluten, for example, can result in gastrointestinal changes, leading to diarrhea, feeling sick, nausea and vomiting. Here’s how to identify gluten intolerance.

2. Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis is the inflammation of a structure inside the ear, the labyrinth, and its main symptom is dizziness or vertigo, which usually results in nausea. Know the symptoms of labyrinthitis.

3. Gastrointestinal problems

Some gastrointestinal problems, such as gastritis, gastroenteritis, reflux and pancreatitis, for example, can cause, among other symptoms, malaise, burning sensation and retching, which usually appears right after meals, causing a lot of discomfort.

4. Digestive bleeding

Gastrointestinal bleeding is bleeding somewhere in the digestive system that can cause nausea and dark vomiting, which can happen in Mallory-Weiss Syndrome, neoplasms, stress ulcers, and hiatal hernia.

5. Migraine

Migraine corresponds to intense and throbbing pain on one side of the head that can cause, in addition to other symptoms, nausea and vomiting when very intense. It is important to consult a general practitioner or neurologist so that the cause of the migraine is identified and some type of treatment can be started.

6. hangover

A hangover happens when a person consumes too much alcoholic beverages and, the next day when they wake up, they feel sick, headache, eye pain and nausea, which happens due to dehydration caused by alcohol and due to the excessive effort of the liver to eliminate excess alcohol.

7. Infections

Infections by viruses, fungi, bacteria or protozoa can cause a series of symptoms, and when the agent causing the infection reaches the gastrointestinal system, for example, it can lead to nausea and, consequently, vomiting. Therefore, if there is a suspicion of infection by any microorganism, it is important to go to the doctor to identify the cause and start treatment, thus preventing the progression of symptoms and worsening of the disease.

8. Psychological disorders

Some psychological disorders, such as stress and anxiety, for example, can lead to the emergence of physical symptoms, in addition to psychological ones, such as nausea, stomach pain, increased heart rate and difficulty breathing. Learn how to recognize the symptoms of anxiety.

9. Very intense physical exertion

The practice of intense physical exercises, especially when the person is not used to it, can lead to the urge to vomit and, often, to vomit. This is because physical exertion leads to changes in blood circulation and, depending on the intensity, causes an increase in the production of lactic acid by the muscles, which ends up being accumulated in the blood. Thus, in order to eliminate excess lactic acid, vomiting occurs.

10. Pregnancy

Nausea is one of the first symptoms of pregnancy and is usually present from the 6th week of pregnancy. The urge to vomit is one of the main symptoms experienced by pregnant women and appears more often in the morning. Vomiting in pregnancy does not normally result in vomiting, but should be reported to the obstetrician if it is frequent. Know the first 10 symptoms of pregnancy.

The urge to vomit and nausea in pregnancy, when in excess, characterize a situation called hyperemesis gravidarum, which may require the hospitalization of the pregnant woman and treatment with hydration and intravenous feeding so as not to jeopardize the mother’s health or the desirable development of the baby. drinks.

11. Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia can be defined as a decrease in blood glucose values, producing symptoms such as dizziness or vertigo, lack of coordination and nausea, the main cause being an excess of insulin in the body.

What to do

In case of vomiting, it may be recommended to use some remedies that help relieve nausea, such as Bromopride, Metoclopramide or Domperidone, for example, which should be used under medical advice. Check out other options for remedy for nausea.

In addition to the use of medication, it is recommended to avoid consuming very fatty or heavy foods, as they make digestion difficult and can cause nausea, drink plenty of water, which can be taken with a few drops of lemon, for example, and drink teas, as they can reduce the feeling of vomiting, such as peppermint tea and ginger tea. Here’s how to prepare ginger tea for motion sickness.