Syndactyly: what it is, possible causes and treatment

Syndactyly is a term used to describe a very common situation that happens when one or more fingers, hands or feet, are born stuck together. This change can be caused by genetic and hereditary changes, which occur during the baby’s development during pregnancy and is often associated with the appearance of syndromes.

The diagnosis can be made through ultrasound during pregnancy or can be identified only after the baby is born. If the diagnosis is made during pregnancy, the obstetrician may recommend carrying out genetic tests to analyze whether the baby has any syndrome.

The classification of syndactyly is done according to the number of fingers stuck together, the position of the joint of the fingers and if there are bones or just soft parts between the fingers involved. The most indicated treatment is surgery, which is defined according to this classification and according to the age of the child.

Syndactyly is mainly caused by genetic modifications, transmitted from parents to children, which cause changes in the development of the hands, or feet, between the sixth and seventh week of pregnancy.

In some cases, this change may be a sign of a genetic syndrome, such as Poland syndrome, Apert syndrome or Holt-Oram syndrome, which can also be discovered during pregnancy. Learn more about what Holt-Oram syndrome is and what treatment is indicated.

In addition, syndactyly can appear without any explanation, however, it is known that lighter-skinned people are more likely to have children with this alteration, as well as boys are more likely to develop this mutation than girls.

Syndactyly can be classified into several types, depending on which fingers are stuck together and the severity of the joint. This alteration can appear in both hands or feet and, in the child, it can appear with different characteristics to what occurs in the father or mother. Thus, the types of syndactyly are:

incomplete: occurs when the union does not extend to the fingertips;

occurs when the union does not extend to the fingertips; Complete: appears when the joint extends to the fingertips;

appears when the joint extends to the fingertips; Simple: it is when the fingers are joined only by the skin;

it is when the fingers are joined only by the skin; Complex: happens when the bones of the fingers are also joined together;

happens when the bones of the fingers are also joined together; Complicated: arises because of genetic syndromes and when you have bone deformities.

There is also a very rare type of syndactyly called acrosyndactyly or fenestrated syndactyly, which happens when there is a hole in the skin stuck between the fingers. As the hand is an important part of carrying out day-to-day activities, depending on the type of change, finger movement may be impaired.

Most of the time, the diagnosis is made when the baby is born, but it can be performed during prenatal care, after the second month of pregnancy, through an ultrasound examination. If after doing the ultrasound, the obstetrician observes that the baby has syndactyly, he may order genetic tests to check for the presence of syndromes.

If syndactyly is diagnosed after the baby is born, the pediatrician may recommend taking an X-ray to assess how many fingers are joined together and whether or not the finger bones are together. If a genetic syndrome has been identified, the doctor will also perform a detailed physical examination to see if there are other deformities in the baby’s body.

The treatment of syndactyly is indicated by the pediatrician, together with an orthopedist, depending on the type and severity of the alteration. Generally, treatment consists of surgery to separate the fingers, which should be done after the baby is six months old, as this is the safest age to apply anesthesia. However, if the finger joint is severe and affects the bones, the doctor may recommend surgery before the sixth month of life.

After the surgery, the doctor will recommend the use of a splint to reduce movement of the hand or foot that was operated on, helping with healing and preventing the stitches from coming loose. After a month, the doctor may also advise you to perform physical therapy exercises to help improve the stiffness and swelling of the operated finger.

In addition, it will be necessary to follow up with the doctor after some time so that the result of the surgery can be evaluated. However, if signs such as itching, redness, bleeding, or fever develop, it is important to seek medical attention quickly, as this may indicate an infection at the surgical site.