5 strategies for your child to eat solid foods

Sometimes children over 1 or 2 years of age, despite being able to eat almost any type of food, seem lazy to chew and refuse to eat more solid foods such as rice, beans, meat, bread or potatoes.

To solve this problem, it is important to create strategies to make the child want to chew food, such as leaving small solid pieces in the baby food or kneading only half of the baby food, in addition to having a lot of patience at mealtimes.

Having this type of problem with children’s feeding is not uncommon, and usually this happens because the child went through some difficult period in early childhood, such as having been choking frequently or having had diseases that made it difficult to eat, making the parents resorted to milk or porridge too often, not allowing adequate stimulation of chewing.

Here are 5 good strategies to try at home to encourage your child to eat solid foods:

1. Start with foods that the child likes

Starting with foods that the child likes is an important strategy to facilitate acceptance of the solid meal. So, if the child loves mashed bananas, for example, you should try to offer half a whole banana and let the child hold the food to feel its texture and smell. In some cases, repeating this strategy for a few days is enough for the child to start taking food to the mouth spontaneously.

2. Leave small pieces in the baby food

Leaving small pieces in the food is another way to make the child feel the solid food gradually, without forcing him to eat all the food in solid form at once.

You can also use the strategy of kneading only half of the food, leaving the other half formed by whole foods, and trying to alternate the texture of each food between spoonfuls.

3. Create rewards to encourage

Creating small rewards encourages the child to progress in feeding, and it is possible to use incentives such as clapping and smiling with every spoonful they can chew, or allowing the child to get out of the chair to sit at the table together with other family members, which It will make her feel a sense of importance and maturity.

4. Let the child take the food

Letting the child pick up the food and give him a spoon to hold, even if it makes a mess, is a way to encourage him to feed himself and give him a feeling of power in front of food. This is a good strategy, especially when there is another adult eating next to her, as the child tends to imitate the actions of the family, including the gestures of taking the food to the mouth and chewing itself.

In addition, letting the child participate in the meal preparation moment also increases their intimacy with food and makes them more likely to try the food they helped to produce.

5. Restart the food introduction process

Even if the child is more than two years old, starting over the whole process of introducing food can be the most effective way to get him to eat solid foods. To start over, you should try to start with just fruit porridge or shaved fruit in snacks, leaving milk, porridge and mashed soup still as the baby’s main meals.

As the child accepts to consume fruit porridge, try to introduce the fruits in small pieces and salted porridge, using purees, mashed eggs and ground meat, for example, always remembering to never force or threaten the child during the meal. .

Check out these and other tips in the following video:

Consequences for the child’s development

Children who do not chew, feed them solids, and eat only purees, baby food, porridge and liquid or creamy soups, may develop problems such as speech delay and difficulty in reproducing sounds correctly, due to lack of chewing and stimulation of the facial muscles. . As a consequence of speaking little or badly, the child may feel inferior or excluded when they start to live with other children at school, for example.

These children need follow-up by a pediatrician and a nutritionist so that they do not lack nutrients in their diet, compromising their immunity and so that there is no deficit in their growth and intellectual development.

Gradually she will get used to it and within a few months it may be possible to notice a good difference in her diet and also in her growth and development.