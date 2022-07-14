Erythema toxicum: what it is, symptoms, diagnosis and what to do

Erythema toxicum is a common dermatological alteration in newborns in which small red spots are identified on the skin soon after birth or after 2 days of life, mainly on the face, chest, arms and butt.

The cause of erythema toxicum is still not well established, however the red spots do not cause any pain or discomfort for the baby and disappear after about two weeks without any treatment.

Symptoms and diagnosis of toxic erythema

Symptoms of toxic erythema appear a few hours after birth or at 2 days of life, with the appearance of spots or red spots on the skin of varying sizes, mainly on the trunk, face, arms and butt. The red patches do not itch, cause pain or discomfort, and are not a cause for concern.

Erythema toxicum is considered a normal reaction of the baby’s skin and the diagnosis is made by the pediatrician while still in the maternity hospital or in a routine consultation by observing the spots on the skin. If the spots do not disappear after a few weeks, the doctor may recommend carrying out tests, since the red spots on the baby’s skin can be indicative of other situations such as virus infection, fungus or neonatal acne, which is also quite common in babies. newborns. Learn more about neonatal acne.

What to do

The red patches of erythema toxicum disappear naturally after a few weeks, and no treatment is required. However, the pediatrician can indicate some precautions to accelerate the disappearance of the spots, such as:

Bathe once a day avoiding bathing in excess, as the skin can become irritated and dry;

Avoid touching the stains red skin;

Use moisturizing creams on the skin without perfume or other substances that can irritate the skin.

In addition, the baby can be fed or breastfed normally without the need for special feeding care beyond what is normal for the age.