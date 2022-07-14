How to know if your baby is “allergic to breast milk”

“Breast milk allergy” happens when the cow’s milk protein that the mother consumes in the diet is secreted into breast milk, producing symptoms that make it appear that the baby has an allergy to the mother’s milk, such as diarrhea, constipation, vomiting. , redness or itching of the skin. So what happens is that the baby actually has an allergy to cow’s milk protein and not to breast milk.

Breast milk itself is the most complete and ideal food for the baby, with the nutrients and antibodies needed to improve immunity, and therefore does not cause allergies. The allergy only happens when the baby has an allergy to cow’s milk protein and the mother consumes cow’s milk and its derivatives.

When the baby has symptoms that may indicate a possible allergy, it is necessary to inform the pediatrician so that the possible cause can be evaluated and appropriate treatment initiated, which usually includes the mother excluding milk and dairy products from the diet.

main symptoms

When the baby has a cow’s milk protein allergy, he may experience the following symptoms:

Change in bowel rhythm, with diarrhea or constipation; Vomiting or regurgitation; frequent cramps; Bloody stools; Redness and itching of the skin; Swelling of the eyes and lips; Coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath; Difficulty gaining weight.

Symptoms can be mild to severe, depending on the severity of each child’s allergy. See other baby symptoms that could indicate a milk allergy.

How to confirm allergy

The diagnosis of allergy to cow’s milk protein is made by the pediatrician, who will evaluate the baby’s symptoms, make the clinical evaluation and, if necessary, request some blood tests or skin tests that confirm the presence of an allergy.

How is the treatment done?

To treat “allergy to breast milk”, initially, the pediatrician will guide changes in the diet that the mother should make, such as the withdrawal of cow’s milk and its derivatives during the breastfeeding period, including cakes, desserts and breads that contain milk. in its composition.

If the baby’s symptoms persist even after taking care of the mother’s feeding, an alternative is to replace the baby’s food with special infant milks. Learn more about this treatment in how to feed a child with a cow’s milk allergy.