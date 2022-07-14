USP Diet: How it works and why it shouldn’t be used

The USP diet is a very low-calorie type of diet, where the person eats less than 1000 calories a day for 7 days, which ultimately results in weight loss.

In this diet, the main objective is to reduce the intake of carbohydrates, which are present in foods such as rice, pasta and bread, giving greater preference to proteins and fats. For this reason, the USP diet allows eating eggs, ham, steak, fruits, coffee and vegetables, but foods such as rice, pasta, alcoholic beverages, fried foods and sugar should be avoided.

To make this diet, the creators recommend a closed menu that should be followed by anyone:

USP diet menu

The USP diet menu includes all meals allowed in the diet that is made for 7 days.

Day Breakfast Lunch Dinner 1 Black coffee without sugar. 2 boiled eggs with herbs to taste. Lettuce, cucumber and celery salad. two Sugar-free black coffee with wafer cream crackers. 1 large steak with fruit salad to taste. Ham. 3 Sugar-free black coffee with biscuit cream-crackers. 2 boiled eggs, green bean salad and 2 pieces of toast. Ham and salad. 4 Sugar-free black coffee with biscuit. 1 boiled egg, 1 carrot and Minas cheese. Fruit salad and natural yogurt. 5 Raw carrots with lemon and unsweetened black coffee. Grilled chicken. 2 boiled eggs with carrots. 6 Sugar-free black coffee with biscuit. Fish fillet with tomato. 2 boiled eggs with carrots. 7 Black coffee without sugar with lemon. Grilled steak and fruit to taste. Eat what you want, but not including sweets or alcoholic beverages.

This diet has a specific menu for a week and it is not allowed to change foods or meals that are on the menu. After completing this week, the orientation is that you can start again, but the diet should not be done for more than 2 weeks in a row.

Why the USP diet is not a good option to lose weight

The great restriction of calories proposed by this diet, in fact, helps to lose weight quickly, but it is a very monotonous diet, very restrictive and that does not encourage healthy eating habits, not being advised by nutritionists or nutritionists. It is common for people who manage to lose weight with the USP diet to suffer from the “accordion effect”, as they lose weight through a very unbalanced diet, which cannot be maintained for a long time and which ends up stimulating a return to previous eating habits.

In addition, the menu is fixed and does not vary according to the needs and metabolism of each person who makes it, which can end up bringing several health problems, especially for those who have a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, for example.

Despite the name, which refers to the acronym of the University of São Paulo, USP, there does not seem to be any official relationship between the departments of the University of São Paulo and the creation of the diet.

How to lose weight in a healthy way

To lose weight in a healthy and definitive way, it is very important to carry out a food reeducation, which consists of changing the type of food you do, so that it becomes healthier and can be done for a lifetime. Here are some tips from our nutritionist:

