Dermoid cyst: what it is, how to identify and treatment

The dermoid cyst, also called dermoid teratoma, is a type of cyst that can be formed during fetal development and is formed by cellular remains and embryonic attachments, having a yellowish color and may also have hair, teeth, keratin, sebum and, more rarely, teeth and cartilage.

This type of cyst can appear most often in the brain, sinuses, spine or ovaries and usually does not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being discovered during imaging tests. However, in case symptoms are noticed, it is important that the person goes to the doctor to confirm the presence of the cyst and start treatment, which usually corresponds to removal through surgery.

How to identify dermoid cyst

In most cases, the dermoid cyst is asymptomatic, being discovered only during imaging tests, such as radiography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging or ultrasound.

However, in some cases the dermoid cyst can grow and lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms of inflammation in the place where it is located. In these cases it is important that the person goes to the general practitioner so that the diagnosis is completed and its removal is carried out as soon as possible, avoiding its rupture.

dermoid cyst on ovary

The dermoid cyst can be present from birth, however most of the time it is only diagnosed in women of reproductive age, since its growth is very slow and is usually not related to any signs or symptoms.

The dermoid cyst on the ovary in most cases is benign and is not related to complications such as torsion, infection, rupture or cancer, however it is important that it is evaluated by the gynecologist to verify the need for removal.

Although they are usually asymptomatic, in some cases the dermoid cyst on the ovary can cause pain or abdominal swelling, abnormal uterine bleeding or rupture, which although rare, can occur even during pregnancy. In these cases, it is considered a gynecological emergency and must be treated immediately.

Is it possible to get pregnant with a dermoid cyst on the ovary?

If a woman has a dermoid cyst on her ovary, she can become pregnant, because this type of cyst does not prevent pregnancy, unless it is very large and has occupied the entire space of the ovary.

Due to the hormonal changes of pregnancy, the dermoid cyst can grow rapidly as long as it has estrogen and progesterone receptors.

How is the treatment done?

The dermoid cyst is normally considered a benign change, however it is important that it is removed to avoid health consequences, as it can grow over time. Its removal is done through surgery, however the surgical technique may vary according to its location, the surgery being more complicated when the dermoid cyst is located in the skull or spinal cord.