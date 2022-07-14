Shantala massage: what it is, how to do it and benefits for the baby

Shantala massage is a type of Indian massage, excellent for calming the baby, making him more aware of his own body and increasing the emotional bond between mother/father and baby. This requires the attentive and tender look of the mother or father towards the baby throughout the massage, which can be performed right after the bath, daily, with the baby still naked, but completely comfortable.

This massage generates tactile, brain and motor stimuli in the baby, which can improve their digestive, respiratory and circulatory health, in addition to allowing greater interaction between the caregiver and the baby. This massage can be done from the 1st month of life, as long as the baby is receptive, that is, not hungry, dirty or uncomfortable. You can choose the moment that you find most convenient to perform this massage and it is important that you are 100% present during the entire massage, not watching TV or using your cell phone.

How to do Shantala Massage

Before starting the massage, put some massage oil in the palm of your hands, which can be sweet almonds or grapeseed, and rub it into your hands to warm it up slightly and follow these steps:

Face: Place the baby in front of you and with your thumbs trace small horizontal lines on the face, massage the cheeks and make circular movements near the corner of the eyes.

Chest: Slide your hands from the middle of the baby's chest towards the armpits.

Trunk: With a gentle touch, slide your hands from the belly towards the shoulders, forming an X over the baby's abdomen.

Arms: Slide your hands from the middle of the baby's chest towards the armpits. Massage one arm at a time.

Hands: Rub your thumbs from the baby's palm to the little fingers. One by one, gently, trying to make the movement constant.

Stomach: Using the sides of your hands, slide your hands over the baby's abdomen, from the bottom of the ribs, through the navel to the genital part.

Legs: With the bracelet-shaped hand, slide your hand from the thigh to the feet, then, with both hands, make a rotating, back-and-forth motion from the groin to the ankle. Do one leg at a time.

Feet: Slide your thumbs over the sole of the foot, finally giving a gentle massage to each little toe.

Back and butt: Turn baby over and slide your hands from the back to the bottom.

Turn baby over and slide your hands from the back to the bottom. Stretches: Cross the baby’s arms over her tummy and then open her arms, then cross the baby’s little legs over her abdomen and stretch her little legs.

Each movement should be repeated about 3 to 4 times.

Tips for a good massage

When doing this massage, always try to look into the baby’s eyes and talk to him at all times and enjoy every moment. This massage lasts an average of 10 minutes and can be done every day, best results are observed when it is performed right after bathing.

It is not necessary to use a large amount of oil during the massage, just enough for the hands to slide, but if you overdo it at any time, you can remove the excess oil from the baby’s body with a towel or paper towel that should be used lightly pressed the region, without rubbing the skin.

Some parents prefer to do the massage first, and bathe the baby afterwards, and in this case, the immersion bath in the bathtub keeping only the baby’s head above the water, is a relaxing way to end this moment.

Main benefits of Shantala massage

Shantala massage manages to keep the baby calmer in his daily life, improves blood circulation, makes parents and baby closer, strengthening the bond of trust between them. With this type of stimulus, the baby learns to be more aware of his own body, and there are still other benefits such as:

Improves digestion, which helps fight reflux and intestinal cramps;

Improved breathing;

The baby is calmer when he notices that he has attention daily;

Promotes well-being;

Improves sleep, making you more peaceful and with fewer nighttime awakenings.

Shantala is also considered an art, of giving and receiving love, and can be done from the 1st month of life until when the parents and the baby wish, but it should not be performed if the baby has a fever, crying or seems irritable.

