Herpangina: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Herpangina is a disease caused by viruses coxsackieenterovirus or herpes simplex virus that affects babies and children between 3 and 10 years old, causing symptoms such as sudden fever, mouth ulcers and sore throat.

Herpangina symptoms can last up to 12 days and there is no specific treatment, only comfort measures are recommended to relieve symptoms and aid recovery.

Herpangina is usually a mild condition that lasts a few days, but in rare cases some children may have complications such as changes in the nervous system and heart or pulmonary insufficiency, so in case of suspicion, you should always go to the pediatrician to evaluate the condition. case and start the most appropriate treatment.

main symptoms

The main characteristic of herpangina is the appearance of blisters in the child’s mouth and throat, which when they burst, leave white spots. In addition, other characteristic symptoms of the disease are:

Sudden fever, which usually lasts for 3 days;

Sore throat;

Red and irritated throat;

Small white sores inside the mouth with a reddish circle around it. The child may have 2 to 12 small canker sores inside the mouth, measuring less than 5mm each;

Canker sores are usually found on the roof of the mouth, tongue, throat, uvula and tonsils, and can remain in the mouth for 1 week;

Bumps may appear in the neck region.

Symptoms can appear between 4 and 14 days after contact with the virus and it is not uncommon for a child to experience symptoms about 1 week after having been in a waiting room with other sick children waiting for an appointment or in crowded places with poor conditions. hygiene, for example.

The diagnosis is made by observing the symptoms, but the doctor may order tests to confirm the disease, such as isolation of the virus from one of the sores or blisters in the throat or mouth. In the case of herpangina epidemic, however, the doctor may choose not to request more specific tests, the diagnosis being based on the similarity of symptoms presented by other children in the same period.

how do you get herpangina

Contagion by the virus responsible for Herpangina can happen when the child comes into contact with the secretions of a person infected with the disease, whether through a sneeze or cough, for example. However, the virus can also be found in feces and, thus, diapers and dirty clothes can also promote the contagion of the disease.

Thus, as it is an easily transmitted disease, babies and children who attend nurseries and day care centers are the most prone due to the contact they have with each other.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for herpangina is done by relieving symptoms, not requiring the use of specific antiviral drugs. Thus, the pediatrician may recommend treatment at home with the use of antipyretic medication, such as Paracetamol, to relieve fever, and anti-inflammatories and topical anesthetics in children over 2 years of age.

Also learn how to relieve baby’s sore throat.

How should the food be?

Due to the presence of sores in the mouth, the act of chewing and swallowing can be painful, so it is recommended that the diet be liquid, pasty and with little salt, with the consumption of non-citrus juices, soups and puree, for example. In addition, plain yogurt is a good option to keep your baby fed and hydrated, especially since cold foods are more easily accepted by the child.

It is indicated to offer plenty of water to keep the child well hydrated, so that he can recover faster. In addition, a lot of rest is also recommended, avoiding overstimulating the child so that he can rest and sleep properly.

Signs of improvement or worsening

Signs of improvement in herpangina are a decrease in fever within 3 days, an improvement in appetite and a decrease in sore throat.

However, if this does not happen or if other symptoms appear, such as seizures, for example, you should go back to the pediatrician for a new evaluation. Although it is rare, complications such as meningitis can arise, which must be treated in isolation in the hospital. See how viral meningitis is treated.

How to avoid transmission

Washing your hands frequently and always after changing your child’s diaper or clothes is a simple measure that can help prevent the spread of this disease to other children. Using an alcohol-based hand rub after a diaper change is not enough and should not be a substitute for washing your hands properly. See how to wash your hands correctly to avoid contagion of diseases, in this video: