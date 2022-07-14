Neonatal ICU: why the baby may need to be hospitalized

The Neonatal ICU is a hospital environment prepared to receive babies who were born before 37 weeks of gestation, with low weight or who have a problem that may interfere with their development, such as cardiac or respiratory changes, for example.

The baby remains in the ICU until he can grow, reach a good weight and become able to breathe, suck and swallow. The length of stay in the ICU varies according to the baby and the reason for which it was taken to the ICU, however in some hospitals one of the parents can stay with the baby for the entire time of hospitalization.

When is it necessary to stay in the ICU

The neonatal ICU is a place in the hospital prepared to receive newborns who were born premature, before 37 weeks, with low weight or respiratory, liver, heart or infectious problems, for example. Soon after birth, the baby may need to be admitted to the neonatal ICU to receive further monitoring and treatment for the reason he was referred to the unit.

What is part of the NICU?

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) consists of a multidisciplinary team consisting of a neonatologist, pediatrician, nurses, nutritionist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist and speech therapist who promote the health and development of the baby 24 hours a day.

Each Neonatal ICU is composed of equipment that helps the baby’s treatment, such as:

Incubator, that keeps the baby warm;

that keeps the baby warm; heart monitors, that check the baby’s heart rate, reporting any changes;

that check the baby’s heart rate, reporting any changes; respiratory monitors, that indicate how the baby’s respiratory capacity is, and it may be necessary for the baby to be on mechanical ventilation;

that indicate how the baby’s respiratory capacity is, and it may be necessary for the baby to be on mechanical ventilation; catheters, which are mainly used to promote baby nutrition.

The multidisciplinary team periodically assesses the baby so that it can check the baby’s evolution, that is, if the heartbeat and respiratory rate are normal, if the nutrition is adequate and the baby’s weight.

How long does the hospital stay

The length of stay in the NICU can vary from several days to a few months, according to the needs and characteristics of each baby. During the ICU stay, the parents, or at least the mother, can stay with the baby, monitoring the treatment and promoting the baby’s well-being.

When the high happens

The discharge is given by the responsible physician, taking into account the evaluation of the professionals involved in the care of the baby. It usually happens when the baby acquires respiratory independence and is able to suck all the food, in addition to weighing more than 2 kg. Before the baby is discharged, the family receives some guidance so that the treatment can be continued at home and, thus, the baby can develop normally.