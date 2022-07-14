9 common baby illnesses (and how to treat each one)

Due to the fact that the immune system is still developing, the child has a greater chance of developing diseases, especially those caused by viruses, since transmission is easier, as in the case of chickenpox, measles and flu, for example.

However, most common childhood diseases can be prevented through vaccination, in which some vaccines must be applied after a few days of birth and others must be reinforced throughout life to ensure protection. Check the baby’s vaccination schedule.

Some of the main common diseases in the baby and respective prevention and treatment measures are:

1. Chickenpox

Chickenpox or chickenpox is a virus-borne disease that is highly contagious, especially among children. In the baby, chickenpox is easy to identify, as there is the appearance of red balls on the skin that turn into blisters with liquid, in addition to fever, itching and loss of appetite. These symptoms are very uncomfortable for the child, which makes them tearful, uncomfortable and restless.

How to treat: To treat chickenpox, the pediatrician may recommend applying ointments such as calamine lotion to the skin, which relieve itching and help wounds to heal faster, as there is no treatment to eliminate the virus from the body. In addition, as chickenpox is highly contagious, it is recommended that the baby does not have contact with other children for 5 to 7 days, which is the period of contagion of the disease. See more details on treating chickenpox.

Chickenpox is a disease that can be prevented with the varicella vaccine, whose first dose is at 12 months, or with the tetravalent vaccine, which also protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

2. Mumps

Mumps, also known as mumps, is another very common viral disease in children. This infectious disease is transmitted through the coughing, sneezing or speaking of infected people and causes swelling of the salivary glands in the neck region, pain, fever and general malaise.

How to treat: To treat mumps, the pediatrician usually recommends the use of medication to relieve the symptoms presented by the baby and reduce the inflammation of the salivary gland. In addition, soft and pasty food and application of warm compresses on the swelling are recommended, helping to relieve discomfort. Understand how mumps treatment is done.

3. Flu or cold

Colds and flu are common, especially during the first year of a baby’s life, due to the fact that the immune system is still developing. Some of the most frequently identified signs and symptoms in the baby with the flu or cold are stuffy nose, cough, watery eyes, sneezing or even fever.

How to treat: To treat colds and flu, the pediatrician may recommend the use of an antipyretic if there is a fever, but in most cases it is recommended to wait for the baby’s immune system to be able to fight the disease.

In addition, there are some precautions that are recommended during recovery, which include controlling fever, performing inhalations to facilitate breathing and eliminate phlegm and maintaining hydration through breastfeeding.

4. Intestinal virus

Intestinal viruses also arise due to the child’s weakened system, and cause colic, vomiting and diarrhea, which makes the baby irritable and crying.

How to treat: If you notice these symptoms in your baby, especially if he vomits frequently and has severe diarrhea, you should take him to the hospital or emergency room immediately to avoid dehydration. Thus, it is recommended that the baby be breastfed frequently or, if he can already eat solid foods, have a lighter, low-fat and easily digestible diet, such as rice or puree, for example, in addition to maintaining hydration with water.

5. Dermatitis on the skin

Dermatitis on the baby’s skin, especially in the diaper area, is common, and causes symptoms such as irritation, redness, blisters or cracks in the skin.

How to treat: To treat dermatitis, it is recommended to change the baby’s diaper regularly and apply cream or ointment against diaper rash at each diaper change. In addition, the use of talc is also contraindicated, as it dries the skin and favors the appearance of diaper rash.

If after a few days the dermatitis does not improve or if blisters or cracks with pus appear, it is recommended to consult a pediatrician as soon as possible so that appropriate treatment can be started.

6. Ear infection

Otitis can often follow a cold or flu, and is an ear infection in a baby. Usually, when the child has otitis, the child has ear pain, a runny nose or fever and that is why he cries intensely, becoming restless, irritable and with a lack of appetite. Know the causes and how to treat otitis in the baby.

How to treat: To treat otitis, it is recommended to take the baby to a pediatrician so that he can identify the problem. Treatment usually involves giving the baby ear drops that contain antibiotics or corticosteroids. In addition, in certain cases the doctor may also prescribe pain relievers such as Paracetamol for example, or antibiotics to take.

7. Pneumonia

Pneumonia often follows a cold or flu and is a lung infection caused by bacteria or viruses. Usually, when you have pneumonia, the baby has a persistent cough and phlegm, wheezing when breathing, difficulty breathing and fever above 38ºC, which makes him cry, restless and irritable.

How to treat: In the presence of symptoms suggestive of pneumonia, it is important to immediately take the baby to the nearest hospital or emergency room so that treatment can be started as soon as possible. Pneumonia is a serious infection that needs to be treated with antibiotics if it is caused by bacteria.

8. Thrush

Thrush, also known as oral thrush, is a common mouth infection in babies, which results from the decreased immunity of babies that favors the growth of fungi. Small white dots that can form plaques similar to the rest of milk, can appear on the tongue, gums, inner cheeks, roof of the mouth or lips, causing discomfort, irritability and crying in the baby.

How to treat: To treat thrush, pediatricians usually recommend the local application of antifungals in liquid, cream or gel, such as Nystatin or Miconazole. See how to identify and cure baby thrush.

9. Pimples

Baby pimples are called neonatal acne and arise due to hormonal changes that happen and usually disappear around 3 months of age.

How to treat: Neonatal Acne usually disappears spontaneously, without the need for specific treatments. However, if you find that the pimples do not dry or that they seem inflamed, you should consult your pediatrician, so that he can recommend a treatment.