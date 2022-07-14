How to teach baby to pee in the toilet

To encourage the child to pee and poop in the bathroom and stop using the diaper, it is important that some strategies are adopted that help the child get used to the idea of ​​using the toilet or potty to relieve themselves instead of the diaper. .

These strategies can be adopted as soon as some signs are observed that indicate that the child can already control the urge to pee well, when they can already understand the instructions given by the parents and when they can already demonstrate in some way that they need to pee or poop. , which normally happens from 18 months to 2 years, but can vary from child to child. So, when these signs are observed, you can try to start the potty training process.

Step by step to leave the diaper

From the moment signs that the child is ready to leave the diaper begin to be noticed, it is important to start getting them used to the potty, initially, and to adopt some strategies to make the use of the diaper unnecessary and , so the child can use the potty and then the toilet without any problem.

So, the step by step to get the child out of the diaper is:

Familiarize the child with the potty or toilet. The potty is interesting because it gives more security to the child because it is low, which makes it possible for the child to be comfortably seated, but there are also seat adapters that can be used and, in this case, it is important to provide a stool so that the potty can be used. the child to climb up and also place their feet on it when using it. It is also important that parents talk to the child about the purpose of the potty and the toilet, that is, what it is for and when it should be used; Get the child used to being without diapersputting underwear or underwear on the child as soon as he wakes up; Observe the signs presented by the child who indicate that they need to go to the bathroom and take it right away, reinforcing the idea that as soon as they feel like peeing, they should go to the bathroom and that they should remove their panties or underwear to relieve themselves; Explain to the child that adults don’t wear diapers and who relieve themselves in the toilet and, if possible, let the child watch while they relieve themselves. Then, show and explain where the pee and poop go, as this also helps the child to understand why to use the toilet; Praise every time the child goes to the potty or toilet to relieve themselves, as this helps to consolidate teaching and encourages the child to continue with the action; Be patient, understanding, tolerant and take the time to make this transition with the child. It usually takes children a week to adjust to using the potty and ditching diapers during the day; Avoid wearing clothes that are difficult to remove. The easier she removes her clothes by herself, the more practical – and faster – it will be to use the bathroom; Only after your child leaves the diaper of the day start the night unfurl.

The process to teach the child to use the toilet can be long, however it is important that you have patience and that you do not fight with the child if he needs his pants. In addition, you can also make the moment more fun for the child, being able to read a story to the child or give a toy, for example.

How long is it normal to wear diapers?

There is no suitable age to stop using diapers, however children can usually start potty training between 18 months and 2 years, however some children may need more time to start this process.

It is important that parents observe the child to know when the process of leaving the diaper can be started, paying attention to some signs that the child may present such as being able to urinate large amounts at once, the diaper does not get wet with for a few hours , the child is already beginning to show signs that he needs to relieve himself, such as squatting, for example, and is already beginning to understand the instructions given by the parents.

And, finally, it is important to know that despite following all these tips, it may happen that the child is not prepared and the training does not evolve. Give the child a break and after a month or two, start over.