Omphalocele: what it is, main causes and treatment

Omphalocele corresponds to a malformation of the abdominal wall in the baby, which is usually identified during pregnancy and is characterized by the presence of organs, such as the intestine, liver or spleen, outside the abdominal cavity and covered by a thin membrane.

This congenital disease is usually identified between the 8th and 12th week of pregnancy through imaging tests performed by the obstetrician during prenatal care, but it can also be observed only after birth.

Early diagnosis of this problem is very important to prepare the medical team for delivery, as it is likely that the baby will need to undergo surgery soon after birth to put the organ in the correct place, avoiding serious complications.

Main causes

The causes of omphalocele are not very well established, however it is possible that it happens due to a genetic change.

Factors related to the pregnant woman’s environment, which may include contact with toxic substances, consumption of alcoholic beverages, use of cigarettes or taking medication without medical advice, also seem to increase the risk of the baby being born with omphalocele.

how is the diagnosis

Omphalocele can be diagnosed even during pregnancy, especially between the 8th and 12th of pregnancy, by means of an ultrasound examination. After birth, omphalocele can be detected through a physical examination performed by the doctor, in which the presence of organs outside the abdominal cavity is observed.

After evaluating the extent of the omphalocele, the doctor determines the best treatment, and in most cases, surgery is performed shortly after birth. When the omphalocele is very extensive, the doctor may advise performing the surgery in stages.

In addition, the doctor may perform other tests, such as an echocardiogram, X-ray and blood tests, for example, to check for the occurrence of other diseases, such as genetic alterations, diaphragmatic hernia and heart defects, for example, which tend to be more common. common in babies with other malformations.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is through surgery, which can be done shortly after birth or after a few weeks or months depending on the extent of the omphalocele, other health conditions the baby may have, and the doctor’s prognosis. It is important that the treatment is done as soon as possible to avoid possible complications, such as the death of intestinal tissue and infection.

Thus, when it comes to a minor omphalocele, that is, when only a portion of the intestine is outside the abdominal cavity, the surgery is performed shortly after birth and aims to place the organ in the correct place and then close the abdominal cavity. . In the case of major omphalocele, that is, when in addition to the intestine, other organs, such as the liver or spleen, are outside the abdominal cavity, the surgery can be done in stages so as not to harm the baby’s development.

In addition to surgical removal, your doctor may recommend that you carefully apply an antibiotic ointment to the pouch lining exposed organs to reduce the risk of infection, especially when surgery is not performed soon after birth or when done in stages.