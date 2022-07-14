What to do when your baby is snorting a lot

The baby’s gulping is characterized by the release of a small amount of milk through the mouth after breastfeeding or taking the bottle, without having to make any effort. This condition is very common in newborn babies and lasts until about 6 or 7 months, but it can be uncomfortable for both the baby and the parents because the baby may cry afterwards.

Some very important tips to reduce baby spitting include:

Prevent the baby from swallowing too much air during feeding;

Always burp the baby during and after feedings;

Dress the baby in loose-fitting clothes and diapers;

Avoid moving the baby abruptly after feeding;

Only lay the baby down 30 minutes after breastfeeding;

Babies who are not breastfed can take a specific powdered milk against reflux, such as Aptamil AR, Nan AR or Enfamil AR Premium.

To reduce the amount of air swallowed by the baby, the mother must adopt a correct breastfeeding technique, or, in the case of the baby being bottle-fed, keep the nipple always full of milk. Here are some breastfeeding positions.

Also, if it is necessary to lay the baby down after burping, place a pillow under the mattress, not under the baby’s head, to elevate the baby’s head and place him on his side. Another possibility is to place a shim 5 to 10 cm high at the head of the crib, forming an angle of 30 degrees, to keep the head always higher than the feet.

In cases where gulf episodes are very frequent and following these measures is not enough, the pediatrician may recommend taking medications such as domperidone or cisapride, for example.

Why Babies Golf

Gastroesophageal reflux, popularly known as baby golf, is a normal condition that affects all newborn babies. Golfing is normal until 6 to 7 months of age, when the introduction of other more pasty foods begins, other than breast milk and bottle, and also with the child’s more upright position.

When from this stage onwards, the baby should be evaluated by the pediatrician because there may be situations such as congenital esophageal stenosis, tracheoesophageal fistula, esophageal atresia, swallowing disorders, hypertrophic pyloric stenosis, gastric or duodenal ulcer, annular pancreas, pseudo – intestinal obstruction, food allergy (cow’s milk protein), urinary infection, intestinal parasites, genetic-metabolic diseases, asthma, cystic fibrosis or central nervous system disorders, for example. Here’s how to know when golfing is normal.

How to burp the baby

To burp the baby, one of the following techniques can be used:

Place the baby standing against the mother’s shoulder and gently pat the back;

Place the baby on your lap and hold the baby’s head with one hand and gently pat the baby’s back with the other.

These techniques must be done during the feeding and after feeding to eliminate excess air and prevent the appearance of gulf.

How to tell the gulf from vomit

To differentiate the gulf from an episode of vomiting, other signs must be observed, such as: effort that the baby makes with the body, because in the case of vomiting, some effort is necessary, while in the gulf, no effort is necessary, because the liquid comes out naturally through the mouth. In the case of vomiting the baby may also show signs that he is not feeling well, whimpering or crying, while in the gulf he may be apparently normal.

However, when the baby has frequent gulf episodes the fluid may be acidic and irritate the esophagus and larynx, so during a gulf episode the baby may experience excessive crying, irritability, sleep disturbances, restlessness and refusal. breastfeed or bottle-feed.