Linguinha test: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The linguinha test is a mandatory test that serves to diagnose and indicate the early treatment of problems with the frenulum of the tongue in newborns, which can impair breastfeeding or compromise the act of swallowing, chewing and speaking, which is the case of ankyloglossia. , also known as tongue-tie.

The tongue test is performed in the first days of the baby’s life, usually still in the maternity ward. This test is simple and painless, because the speech therapist just lifts the baby’s tongue to analyze the frenulum of the tongue, which can also be called the frenulum of the tongue.

what is it for

The tongue test is performed on newborns to detect changes in the tongue brake, such as tongue-tie, scientifically called ankyloglossia. This change is very common and occurs when the membrane that holds the tongue at the bottom of the mouth is too short, making it difficult for the tongue to move.

In addition, the linguinha test is performed to assess the thickness and how the frenulum of the tongue is fixed, in addition to analyzing how the baby moves the tongue and whether it has difficulties sucking breast milk. Here’s how to tell if your baby is tongue-tied.

Thus, it is important that the tongue test is performed as early as possible, preferably in the first months of the baby’s life, because in this way it is possible to identify changes in the tongue brake as soon as possible to avoid consequences such as difficulties in breastfeeding or eating. solid foods, changes in the structure of teeth and speech.

How is done

The tongue test is performed by the speech therapist based on the observation of tongue movement and the way in which the brake is fixed. This observation is often performed when the baby is crying or during breastfeeding, since some changes in the tongue can make it difficult for the baby to latch onto the mother’s breast.

Thus, when checking tongue movements and the shape of the brake, the speech therapist fills in a protocol that contains some characteristics that must be scored during the exam and, in the end, identifies whether or not there are changes.

If it is verified in the linguinha test that there are alterations, the speech therapist and pediatrician can indicate the beginning of appropriate treatment, and, according to the identified alteration, a small procedure may be recommended to release the membrane trapped under the tongue. .

Importance of treatment

Tongue-tie limits tongue movements during sucking and swallowing, which can lead to early weaning. As for the introduction of solid food, babies with tongue-tied may have difficulty swallowing and even choking.

Thus, early identification and treatment can reduce the negative consequences on the oral development of children from zero to two years of age who were born with a very short lingual frenulum. When corrected in time, treatment can prevent disorders in the different stages of children’s oral development.