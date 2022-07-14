How to remove pimples from skin

The thorn can be removed in different ways, however, before that, it is important to wash the area well, with soap and water, to avoid the development of an infection, avoiding rubbing, so that the thorn does not go deeper into the skin.

The method of removal must be chosen depending on the position of the thorn and the depth at which it is located, which can be done with the help of tweezers, adhesive tape, glue or sodium bicarbonate.

1. Tweezers or masking tape

If part of the thorn is outside the skin, it can be easily removed using tweezers or a piece of tape. To do this, you must pull the thorn in the direction in which it stuck.

2. Sodium bicarbonate paste

To remove a thorn from the skin in a simple way and without using needles or tweezers, which can make the moment even more painful, especially if the thorn is very deep, you can use a paste of sodium bicarbonate. After a while, the thorn comes out by itself through the same hole that it came in, as the baking soda causes a slight swelling of the skin that pushes the thorn or splinter out.

This technique is perfect to use on children to remove thorns or wood splinters from the foot, toe, or elsewhere on the skin. To prepare the paste, you need:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of baking soda;

Water.

Preparation mode

Place the bicarbonate of soda in a small cup and slowly add the water, until reaching a paste-like consistency. Spread over the hole made by the thorn and place a band-aid or tape, so that the paste does not come out of place and can dry at rest.

After 24 hours, remove the paste and the thorn will have come out of the skin. If this does not happen, it could mean that the thorn or splinter may be too deep in the skin and, therefore, it is recommended to reapply the paste and wait another 24 hours. If the splinter is slightly sticking out, you can try to remove it with tweezers before using the bicarbonate paste again or going to the doctor.

3. White glue

If the thorn does not come out easily with the help of tweezers or adhesive tape, you can try applying a little glue in the region where the thorn entered.

The ideal is to use white PVA glue and let it dry. When the glue is dry, try to remove it carefully, so that the thorn comes out together.

4. needle

If the thorn is very deep and is not on the surface or is covered by skin, you can try to use a needle to expose it, slightly puncturing the surface of the skin, but very carefully and after disinfecting both the skin and the needle.

After exposing the thorn, you can try using one of the methods mentioned above to eliminate the thorn completely.

See which healing ointments you can apply after removing the pimple from the skin.