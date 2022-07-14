Abdominal ultrasound: what it is for, how it is done and preparation

Abdominal ultrasound or ultrasound (USG) is the exam performed to identify changes in the abdomen, which uses high-frequency sound waves to visualize internal organs, such as the liver, gallbladder, pancreas, spleen, kidneys, uterus, ovary and bladder, for example. .

The ultrasound can be of the total abdomen, which visualizes all solid organs or filled with liquid, but it can also be specified as superior or inferior, to focus only on organs in the desired region, identifying diseases or changes in these organs. Some of the main indications of ultrasound include:

Identify the presence of tumors, cysts, nodules or masses in the abdomen;

Observe the presence of stones in the gallbladder and urinary tract;

Detect changes in the anatomy of Organs abdominal organs, which occur in some diseases;

Identify swelling or changes suggestive of inflammation in the organs, such as accumulation of fluid, blood, or pus;

Look for injuries to the tissues and muscles that make up the abdominal wall, such as abscesses or hernias.

In addition, when performed with the Doppler function, ultrasound is useful to identify blood flow in the vessels, which is important to observe obstructions, thrombosis, narrowing or dilation of these vessels. Learn about other types of ultrasound and how they are done.

However, this exam is not a suitable method for the analysis of organs that contain air, such as intestines or stomach, as it is impaired by the presence of gases. Therefore, to observe organs of the digestive tract, other tests may be requested, such as endoscopy or colonoscopy, for example.

Where to do the ultrasound

Ultrasound can be done free of charge by SUS, with proper medical indication, and may be covered by some health plans. In particular, the price of abdominal ultrasound varies according to the place where it is performed and the details of the exam, such as the type of ultrasound, becoming more expensive as forms of technology are associated, such as doppler or 4D ultrasound for example. .

How is done

The ultrasound exam is performed by passing the device, called a transducer, in the area to be evaluated. This transducer emits sound waves in the abdominal region, which form images that will be projected on a computer screen. During the exam, the doctor may ask you to move to one side or to hold your breath, as a way to facilitate the visualization of a specific organ.

To facilitate the conduction of sound waves and the sliding of the device in the abdomen, a colorless and water-based gel is used, which does not cause any health risk. In addition, it should be remembered that this exam has no contraindications, it is painless and does not use radiation harmful to health, however, it needs some preparations to improve its effectiveness.

Ultrasound can also be performed in other regions of the body, such as breasts, thyroid or joints, for example, and can rely on new technologies for better effectiveness, such as 4D ultrasound. Learn about other types of ultrasound and how they are done.

ultrasound transducer ultrasound equipment

exam preparation

To perform the ultrasound examination of the abdomen, you will need:

leave the bladder full drinking 4 to 6 glasses of water before the exam, which allows the bladder to be filled for a better evaluation of its walls and contents;

drinking 4 to 6 glasses of water before the exam, which allows the bladder to be filled for a better evaluation of its walls and contents; Fasting for at least 6 to 8 hours, so that the gallbladder is full, and it is easier to assess it. In addition, fasting decreases the amount of gas in the intestines, which can make it difficult to see the inside of the abdomen.

In people with a lot of gas or constipation, the use of Dimethicone drops may be recommended, before the main meals the day before or 1 hour before the exam.

Abdominal ultrasound detects pregnancy?

The ultrasound of the total abdomen is not the most suitable to detect or monitor a pregnancy, and the recommended is the ultrasound of the pelvis, which visualizes in more detail the organs of this region, such as the uterus and ovaries in women or the prostate in men, for example. example.

To detect pregnancy in its early stages, a transvaginal ultrasound can also be indicated, which is done with the introduction of the device into the vagina and visualize more clearly the parts of the uterus and its annexes. Learn more about when and how transvaginal ultrasound is performed.