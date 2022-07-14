Rhubarb: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Rhubarb is an edible plant that has also been used for medicinal purposes, as it has a powerful stimulant and digestive effect, used mainly in the treatment of constipation, due to its composition rich in sennosides, which provide a laxative effect.

This plant has an acidic and slightly sweet taste, being generally consumed cooked or as an ingredient in some culinary preparations. The part of rhubarb used for consumption is the stem, because the leaves can cause severe poisoning because they contain oxalic acid.

Main benefits

Rhubarb consumption can provide several health benefits, such as:

improve eye health as it contains lutein, an antioxidant that protects the eye macula;

Prevent cardiovascular disease as it contains fibers that reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine and antioxidants that prevent atherosclerosis;

Help regulate blood pressure and improve blood circulation, as it has antioxidants that provide an anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, it is rich in potassium, a mineral that helps to relax blood vessels, favoring the passage of blood through the arteries;

Improve skin health and prevent pimples being rich in vitamin A;

Contribute to cancer prevention as it contains antioxidants that prevent cell damage caused by the formation of free radicals;

Promote weight loss due to the low calorie content;

Strengthen the immune system for being rich in selenium and vitamin C;

Relieve menopausal symptoms due to the presence of phytosterols, which help to reduce hot flashes (sudden heat);

Maintain brain health, as in addition to containing antioxidants, it also contains selenium and choline that help improve memory and prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's or senile dementia.

It is important to mention that these benefits are found in the rhubarb stem, as its leaves are rich in oxalic acid, a substance that can cause serious health problems, as when consumed in large quantities, it can be nephrotoxic and exert corrosive action. Its lethal dose is between 10 and 25 g, depending on the age of the person.

Nutritional composition

The following table shows the nutritional information for 100 g of raw rhubarb:

components 100 g of rhubarb calories 21 Kcal carbohydrates 4.54 g proteins 0.9 g fats 0.2 g fibers 1.8 g Vitamin A 5 mcg Lutein and Zeaxanthin 170 mcg Vitamin C 8 mg Vitamin E 0.27 mg vitamin K 29.6 GCM Vitamin B1 0.02 mg Vitamin B2 0.03 mg Vitamin B3 0.3 mg Vitamin B6 0.024 mg folate 7 mcg Calcium 86 mg Magnesium 14 mg protasium 288 mg Selenium 1.1 mcg Iron 0.22 mg Zinc 0.1 mg Hill 6.1 mg

How to use

Rhubarb can be consumed raw, cooked, in the form of tea or added to recipes such as cakes and pastries. Consuming it cooked helps to lower the oxalic acid content between about 30 to 87%.

If rhubarb is placed in a very cold place, such as the freezer, oxalic acid can migrate from the leaves to the stem, which can cause problems for those who consume it. Thus, it is recommended that rhubarb be stored at room temperature or under moderate refrigeration.

1. Rhubarb tea

Rhubarb tea can be prepared as follows:

Ingredients

500 ml of water;

2 tablespoons of rhubarb stem.

Preparation mode

Place the water and the rhubarb stem in a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Once it boils, lower the heat and cook for 10 minutes. Strain and drink hot or cold and without sugar.

2. Orange jelly with rhubarb

Ingredients

1 kg of chopped fresh rhubarb;

400 g of sugar;

2 teaspoons of orange zest;

80 ml of orange juice;

120 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Place all the ingredients in a pan and heat until the water boils. Then, lower the heat and cook for 45 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Pour the jam into covered sterile glass jars and store in the fridge when cold.

Possible side effects

Rhubarb poisoning can cause severe and persistent abdominal cramping, diarrhea and vomiting, followed by internal bleeding, seizures, and coma. These effects were observed in some studies with animals that consumed this plant for about 13 weeks, so it is recommended not to consume it for a prolonged period of time.

Symptoms of rhubarb leaf poisoning can cause decreased urine output, excretion of acetone in the urine, and excess protein in the urine (albuminuria).

who shouldn’t use

Rhubarb is contraindicated in people with hypersensitivity to this plant, in children and pregnant women as it can cause miscarriage, in women during their menstrual period, in babies or in people with kidney problems.