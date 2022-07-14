Cottage cheese: what it is, benefits and how to make it at home

Cottage cheese is originally from England, has a mild, slightly acidic flavor and mass similar to a curd, with a soft texture, smooth and shiny appearance, being made with cow’s milk.

It is one of the simplest forms of cheese, which is produced from the acidification of milk, with the aim of “cutting”, resulting in a product with a grainy appearance. Just mix milk and an acid, such as lemon juice, and the granules are already formed.

In addition to being tasty, cottage cheese guarantees excellent nutrients for the proper functioning of your body and can be a good ally in the slimming process.

Main benefits

Cottage is an excellent ally for those looking for a balanced diet, and also a great option for those looking to lose weight. This is one of the cheeses with the lowest calorie and fat content, in addition to being rich in proteins and minerals, such as calcium, potassium and phosphorus, and therefore its consumption offers several health benefits.

Another advantage of cottage cheese is its versatility, and it can be consumed cold or added to salads, vegetables, fillings and spreads.

What is the difference between cottage cheese and ricotta

Unlike cottage cheese, which results in curdled grains from the milk itself, ricotta is a by-product of cheese, as it is made from the whey of this food.

Although both have numerous nutritional benefits, cottage cheese is less caloric and less fatty than ricotta. Both provide good amounts of protein and calcium, helping to strengthen the bones, teeth and muscles of the body.

Although they are lower in calories than other types of cheese, people trying to lose weight should opt for lean versions of both cheeses, which contain even less fat, to benefit weight loss.

Nutritional information table

The amount: 100g of cottage cheese Energy: 72 kcal Carbohydrate: 2.72 g Proteins: 12.4 g Fat: 1.02 g Calcium: 61 mg Potassium: 134 mg Phosphor: 86 mg

How to make homemade cottage cheese

To prepare cottage cheese at home is possible and easy, requiring only 3 ingredients:

Ingredients

1 liter of skimmed milk;

90 ml of lemon juice,

Salt to taste.

Preparation mode

Heat the milk in a pan until it is lukewarm (80-90ºC). In the pan, add the lemon juice and keep on low heat for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the salt and stir gently until the milk starts to curdle.

Once cold, pour it into a sieve lined with gauze, diaper or a very thin clean cloth and let it rest for 1 hour. At this point, those very wet granules should appear. To drain more, tie the cloth on top and leave for 4 hours at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator.

3 recipes to make with cottage cheese

1. Cottage cheese bread

Ingredients

400 g of cottage cheese;

150 g of grated Minas cheese;

1 and 1/2 cup of sour flour;

1/2 cup of oats;

4 egg whites;

Salt.

Preparation mode

Mix everything with your hands. Shape into balls and bake in a medium oven until golden.

2. Crepioca with cottage cheese

Ingredients

2 eggs;

2 tablespoons of tapioca dough;

1 tablespoon of cottage cheese.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients in a refractory and place in a non-stick roast, cover and take to the fire. Leave enough time until golden, turning both sides.

3. Spinach and cottage cheese quiche

Ingredients

Pasta

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) cooked chickpeas;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

1/2 teaspoon (dessert) salt.

Filling

3 eggs;

4 egg whites;

1/5 cup (tea) chopped spinach;

1/2 teaspoon of salt;

1 cup (tea) of cottage cheese;

Black pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

Beat all the ingredients of the dough in the processor or mixer and line the shape. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, just the dough. Mix all the filling ingredients and place on the dough. Bake in the oven (200°C) for another 20 to 25 minutes.