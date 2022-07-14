Postpartum eclampsia: what it is, why it happens and treatment

Postpartum eclampsia is a rare condition that can occur within the first 48 hours after delivery. It is common in women who have already been diagnosed with preeclampsia during pregnancy, but it can also appear in women who have characteristics that favor this disease, such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, age over 40 or under 18.

Eclampsia usually appears after 20 weeks of pregnancy, at delivery or postpartum. A woman diagnosed with eclampsia at any time during or after pregnancy should remain hospitalized until there are signs of improvement. This is because eclampsia, if not properly treated and monitored, can progress to coma and be fatal.

In general, treatment is carried out with medication, especially magnesium sulfate, which reduces seizures and prevents coma.

main symptoms

Postpartum eclampsia is usually the severe manifestation of preeclampsia. The main symptoms of postpartum eclampsia are:

fainting;

Headache;

Abdominal pain;

Blurry vision;

Seizures;

high blood pressure;

Weight gain;

Swelling of the hands and feet;

Presence of protein in the urine;

Ringing in the ears;

Vomit.

Preeclampsia is a condition that can arise during pregnancy and is characterized by high blood pressure in pregnancy, greater than 140 x 90 mmHg, presence of protein in the urine and swelling due to fluid retention. If preeclampsia is not treated properly, it can develop into the more serious condition, which is eclampsia. Understand better what preeclampsia is and why it happens.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for postpartum eclampsia is aimed at treating the symptoms, so magnesium sulfate, which controls seizures and prevents coma, antihypertensive drugs to lower blood pressure, and sometimes aspirin is indicated. for pain relief, always with medical advice.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to the diet, avoiding as much salt and fatty foods as possible, so that the pressure does not increase again, you should drink plenty of water and rest as instructed by your doctor. See more about treating eclampsia.

Why does postpartum eclampsia happen?

The main factors that favor the emergence of postpartum eclampsia are:

Obesity;

Diabetes;

Hypertension;

Poor diet or malnutrition;

twin pregnancy;

First pregnancy;

Cases of eclampsia or preeclampsia in the family;

Age over 40 and under 18;

Chronic kidney disease;

Autoimmune diseases such as lupus.

All these causes can be avoided, thus reducing the chances of postpartum eclampsia, with healthy lifestyle habits and proper treatment.

Does postpartum eclampsia leave sequelae?

Usually, when eclampsia is identified immediately and treatment is started soon after, there are no sequelae. But if the treatment is not adequate, the woman can have repeated episodes of seizures, which can last about a minute, permanent damage to vital organs such as the liver, kidneys and brain, and can progress to coma, which can be fatal to woman.

Postpartum eclampsia does not endanger the baby, only the mother. The baby is at risk when during pregnancy the woman is diagnosed with eclampsia or preeclampsia, and immediate delivery is the best form of treatment and prevention of further complications, such as HELLP Syndrome, for example. In this syndrome there may be problems with the liver, kidneys or accumulation of water in the lungs. Learn what it is, the main symptoms and how to treat HELLP Syndrome.