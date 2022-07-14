Mayaro virus: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

The Mayaro virus is an arbovirus of the Chikungunya virus family, which leads to the onset of an infectious disease, known as Mayaro fever, which causes symptoms such as headache, high fever, and joint pain and swelling. Although this disease is little known, Mayaro fever is old and is more frequent in the Amazon region, being transmitted by mosquito bites. Aedes aegypti.

The identification of infection by the Mayaro virus is difficult because the symptoms of the disease are similar to those of dengue and Chikungunya, and it is important that the general clinician or infectious disease specialist carry out laboratory tests to confirm the diagnosis, in order to start the treatment. most appropriate treatment.

Main signs and symptoms

The first symptoms of Mayaro fever appear 1 to 3 days after the mosquito bite Aedes aegypti and vary according to the person’s immunity, including:

sudden fever;

General tiredness;

Red spots on the skin;

Headache;

Joint pain and swelling, which can take months to go away.

Sensitivity or intolerance to light.

These signs and symptoms usually disappear in about 1 to 2 weeks without any treatment, however the pain and swelling in the joints can remain for a few months.

How to differentiate Mayaro Fever from Dengue or Chikungunya

As the symptoms of these three diseases are very similar, they can be difficult to differentiate. Therefore, the best way to differentiate these diseases is through specific laboratory tests, which allow the identification of the virus causing the disease, such as blood tests, viral isolation or molecular biology techniques.

In addition, the doctor must evaluate the symptoms presented by the person, as well as the history of where they have been in the last few days to know the chances of having been exposed to the virus.

How is the treatment done?

As with dengue and Chikungunya, treatment for Mayaro fever aims to relieve symptoms, and the doctor may recommend the use of analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory drugs.

In addition, throughout recovery, it is also recommended to avoid physical exertion, try to relax, sleep a lot, drink at least 2 liters of water a day, in addition to drinking calming teas such as chamomile or lavender.

How to prevent Mayaro fever

The only way to prevent Mayaro Fever is to avoid mosquito bites. Aedes aegypti, Therefore, it is recommended to adopt some measures such as:

Eliminate all standing water that could serve for mosquito breeding;

Put screens on the windows and mosquito nets on the bed to sleep;

Use repellents on the body or in the environment daily to keep the mosquito away;

Keep empty bottles or buckets upside down;

Put soil or sand in the dishes of the plant pots;

Wear long pants and closed shoes to avoid being bitten on the legs and feet.

In addition, to protect yourself it is also important to know how to identify the mosquito that transmits these diseases. See how to identify and fight mosquitoes Aedes aegypti.