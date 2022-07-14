Juices to take away hunger are a great way to reduce food intake, especially if they are drunk before meals, thus favoring weight loss.

The fruits used for the preparation of juices must be rich in fiber, as is the case of melon, strawberries or pear, for example, as they swell in the stomach, increasing the feeling of satiety. In addition, a dessert spoon of flaxseed or oat flour can also be added, which, also due to their fiber content, contribute to enhancing the satiety effect of the juices.

Some juice recipes that can be easily prepared at home are:

1. Melon, Pear and Ginger Juice

An excellent juice to take away hunger is melon, pear and ginger juice, as it is sweet and rich in fiber that reduces the desire to eat, in addition to improving intestinal transit.

Ingredients

350 g of melon;

2 pears;

2 cm of ginger.

Preparation mode

Pass the ingredients through the centrifuge and drink the juice right away. Juice can be used as a dinner substitute as it is very nutritious, having around 250 Kcal.

2. Strawberry lemonade

Ingredients

6 ripe strawberries;

1 glass of water;

Pure juice of 2 lemons;

Preparation mode

Wash the strawberries and remove the leaves from the top. Cut into pieces and blend with the other ingredients in the blender. To enjoy its benefits, you should drink 1 glass, 30 minutes before lunch and another glass 30 minutes before dinner, to reduce your appetite and reduce the desire to eat, especially in these two meals.

3. Kiwi juice

Ingredients

3 kiwis;

3 tablespoons of lemon juice;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Peel the kiwis and cut them into pieces. Then add them to the blender along with the water and lemon juice and beat well.

To improve the effect of juices to eliminate hunger, it is important to drink plenty of water several times during the day, exercise regularly, eat small meals every 3 hours, as well as exercise regularly.

Also watch the following video and see other tips to fight hunger: