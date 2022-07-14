Rickettsia: what it is, symptoms and main diseases

THE rickettsiae corresponds to a genus of gram-negative bacteria that can infect lice, ticks, mites or fleas, for example. If these animals bite people, they can transmit this bacterium, with the development of diseases according to the species of rickettsiae and the arthropod responsible for transmission, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever and typhus.

This bacterium is considered an obligatory intracellular microorganism, that is, it can only develop and multiply inside the cells, which can lead to the emergence of serious symptoms if it is not identified and treated quickly. The main species of rickettsiae that infect and cause disease in people are the Rickettsia rickettsii, Rickettsia prowazekii and rickettsia typhiwhich are transmitted to humans by an arthropod that feeds on blood.

Symptoms of infection by Rickettsia sp.

The symptoms of infection by Rickettsia sp. are similar and in the early stages of the disease are usually nonspecific, the main ones being:

High fever;

Severe and constant headache;

Appearance of red spots on the trunk and extremities;

General malaise;

Excessive tiredness;

Weakness.

In the most severe cases, there may still be an increase in the liver and spleen, decreased pressure, kidney, gastrointestinal and respiratory problems, and respiratory arrest may occur and, consequently, death if not treated and identified quickly.

Main diseases

Diseases caused by bacteria of the genus Rickettsia sp. are transmitted through contact with the feces of infected ticks, fleas or lice or through their saliva when they bite people, this form of transmission being the most common. The main diseases are:

1. Spotted fever

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is caused by the bite of the star tick infected by the bacteria Rickettsia rickettsiiwhich reaches the person’s blood circulation, spreads through the body and enters the cells, developing and multiplying and leading to the appearance of symptoms, which take between 3 and 14 days to appear.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is most common during the months of June to October, which is when ticks are most active, and can be transmitted throughout their entire life cycle, which lasts between 18 and 36 months.

It is important that Rocky Mountain spotted fever is identified and treated as soon as suspicions or symptoms of the disease arise so that there is a greater chance of cure and reduced risk of complications, such as brain inflammation, paralysis, respiratory failure or kidney failure, for example. Learn more about spotted fever.

2. Epidemic typhus

Epidemic typhus is also caused by the bacteria Rickettsia sp., which can be transmitted by the louse, in the case of Rickettsia prowazekiior by the flea, in the case of rickettsia typhi. Symptoms usually appear between 7 and 14 days after infection with the bacteria and usually 4 to 6 days after the first symptom appears, it is common to appear spots and rashes that spread quickly throughout the body.

how is the treatment

Treatment for infections caused by Rickettsia sp. is done with antibiotics, usually Doxycycline or Chloramphenicol, which should be used according to the doctor’s advice even if there are no more symptoms. It is common that about 2 days after starting treatment, the person already shows improvement, however it is recommended to continue using the antibiotic to avoid recurrence of the disease or resistance.