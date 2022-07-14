Giamebil: what it is for, how to use it and side effects

Giamebil is a herbal medicine indicated for the treatment of amoebiasis and giardiasis. This remedy has in its composition extracts of Mentha crispaalso known as small leaf mint, which acts in the digestive system, against parasites such as amoeba or giardia.

This remedy can be found in pharmacies, in the form of syrup, tablet or drops.

what is it for

Giamebil is indicated for the treatment of intestinal infestations called amoebiasis and giardiasis.

How to use

The way to use Giamebil varies according to its form, and the following doses are generally indicated:

1. Giamebyl syrup

The recommended dose of syrups is as follows:

Children under 2 years: take 5 ml, 2 times a day for 3 days;

Children between 2 and 12 years: take 10 ml, 2 times a day for 3 days;

Children over 12 years and adults: take 20 ml, 2 times a day for 3 days.

2. Giamebyl tablets

The tablets should only be used by adults and children over 12 years of age, the recommended dose is 1 tablet twice a day for 3 days.

3. Giamebil drops

Giamebil drops is recommended for children, the recommended dose being 2 drops for every 1 kg of body weight, 2 times a day, for 3 days of treatment.

After a week of treatment, it is recommended to repeat this medication, whether tablets, drops or syrup.

Possible side effects

Although rare, some of the side effects of Giamebil can include allergic reactions, with itching, redness, or the appearance of red spots on the skin.

who shouldn’t use

This medicine is contraindicated for patients with hypersensitivity to any of the components present in the formula, in pregnant and breastfeeding women.

In addition, before starting treatment, you should talk to your doctor if you have diabetes or any other health problem, as the product contains sugar in its composition.