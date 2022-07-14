Allergic flu: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

“Allergic flu” is a popular term often used to describe the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, which mainly appears with the arrival of winter.

During this season of the year, it is more common to have agglomerations of people in closed places, favoring the infection of the flu virus. However, the cold and dry weather of winter also favors the dispersion of allergens in the air, facilitating the appearance of allergies. So, what can often seem like the flu or a virus can actually be a type of allergy, like rhinitis.

As the symptoms of flu and rhinitis are very similar, it is common for them to be confused, however, the flu is caused by a virus, while rhinitis has an allergic cause, requiring different treatment. When symptoms of an “allergic flu” appear, the ideal is to look for an allergist or general practitioner to identify the cause and indicate the most appropriate treatment.

main symptoms

The symptoms of “allergic flu” are very similar to those of rhinitis and include:

Itchy eyes and nose;

throat irritation;

Watery eyes;

Nasal obstruction

sneezing.

These symptoms usually appear immediately and not gradually, for example, right after contact with a plant or inhalation of dust.

How to differentiate flu from allergic rhinitis

Unlike allergic rhinitis, which is characterized by more localized symptoms in the face region, the flu can cause more generalized symptoms such as fever, general malaise and body aches.

In addition, flu symptoms tend to last 7 to 10 days, while rhinitis symptoms can last as long as there is exposure to a certain airborne allergen.

Possible causes

“Allergic flu” can usually be caused by:

Climate changes;

Strong odors (perfumes, cleaning products, cigarette smoke);

House dust mites;

fungi;

Pollen.

Although several substances present in the environment can cause allergy, the origin of “allergic flu” is individual and should always be evaluated by an allergist doctor.

How is the treatment done?

Since the term “allergic flu” is almost always used to refer to an allergic rhinitis condition, treatment is aimed at relieving the allergy that is causing the symptoms. For this, medications such as steroids, antiallergic and nasal decongestants may be recommended by the doctor.

In addition, it may also be necessary to follow some important precautions, such as:

Keep the home environments well ventilated and sunny.

Cleaning preferably with a damp cloth

Avoid strong-smelling products, such as cleaning products, paints, perfumes and insecticides

Avoid contact with cigarette smoke.

In cases where there was no improvement with medication and for those who cannot avoid contact with the allergen, the vaccine is an option. It is indicated if the skin or blood test proves the allergen. In this treatment, injections or sublingual drops are applied in controlled amounts so that the body no longer has an exaggerated reaction to the substance responsible for the allergy.

home remedies options

Some teas, such as eucalyptus, are good alternatives to treat “allergic flu”, as they facilitate the exit of nasal secretions, relieving symptoms.

Check out other home remedies to relieve the symptoms of “allergic flu”.

How to prevent “allergic flu” attacks

Attacks of “allergic flu” can be mitigated with some measures in the environment in which you live:

Avoid carpets, rugs, stuffed animals and clothes with little use, to avoid the accumulation of dust;

Change bed linen weekly;

Keep the environment airy and ventilated with open windows whenever possible;

Avoid contact with pets if they are observed to be causing the symptoms.

Importantly, symptoms can often be prevented by avoiding contact with known allergens. This is, in fact, the only effectively proven way against “allergic flu” attacks. Therefore, identifying the cause of the crises is essential.