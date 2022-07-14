How to give an intramuscular injection (in 9 steps)

Intramuscular injection can be applied to the buttock, arm or thigh, and is used to administer vaccines or medicines such as Voltaren or Benzetacil, for example.

To give an intramuscular injection, follow these steps:

position the person according to the injection site, for example, if it is in the arm, it must be seated, while if it is in the buttock, it must be lying on its stomach or side; Aspirate the medicine into the syringe sterilized, with the help of a sterilized needle; Applying alcohol-based gauze to the skin the injection site; Pinch the skin with your thumb and forefinger, in the case of the arm or thigh. It is not necessary to make the pleat in the case of the gluteus; Insert the needle at a 90º angle, keeping the fold. In the case of the injection in the buttocks, the needle must be inserted first and only then the syringe must be added; Pull the plunger a little to check if there is blood in the syringe. If this happens, it means that you are inside a blood vessel and, therefore, it is important to lift the needle slightly and turn it a little more to the side, to avoid injecting the medicine directly into the blood; Push the syringe plunger slowly while keeping the skin fold; Remove the syringe and needle in a single motionundo the fold in the skin and press with a clean gauze for 30 seconds; put on a band-aid at the injection site.

Intramuscular injections, especially in infants or young children, should only be given by a trained nurse or pharmacist to avoid serious complications such as infection, abscess or paralysis.

How to choose the best location

Intramuscular injection can be applied to the buttock, arm or thigh, depending on the type of medication and the amount to be administered:

1. Gluteal injection

To know the exact location of the intramuscular injection in the gluteus, divide the gluteus into 4 equal parts and place 3 fingers, diagonally, in the upper right quadrant, next to the intersection of the imaginary lines, as shown in the first image. In this way it is possible to avoid injuring the sciatic nerve which can cause paralysis.

When to administer to the buttocks: it is the most used site for the injection of very thick drugs or drugs with more than 3 mL, such as Voltaren, Coltrax or Benzetacil.

2. Arm injection

The intramuscular injection site in the arm is the triangle marked in the image:

When to administer in the arm: It is usually used to administer vaccines or drugs with less than 3 mL.

3. Thigh injection

For the injection in the thigh, the injection site is located on the outer side, one palm above the knee and one palm below the thigh bone, as shown in the image:

When to administer to the thigh: this injection site is the safest, as the risk of hitting a nerve or blood vessel is less, and so it should be preferred for someone who has little experience in giving injections.

What happens if the injection is misplaced

Incorrectly administered intramuscular injection can cause:

Severe pain and hardening of the injection site;

Redness of the skin;

Decreased sensitivity at the application site;

Swelling of the skin at the injection site;

Paralysis or necrosis, which is the death of muscle.

Therefore, it is very important that the injection is administered, preferably by a trained nurse or pharmacist, in order to avoid these complications which, in severe cases, can endanger the person’s life.

