Wheezing in the eye: 7 main causes and what to do

Rema is a substance naturally produced by the body, especially during sleep, and is composed of the rest of tears, skin cells and mucus that accumulates and, therefore, should not be a cause for concern.

However, when there is an increase in the production of rheum, especially during the day, with a different color and consistency than normal, and the appearance of other symptoms such as redness in the eyes, swelling or itching, it is important to consult the ophthalmologist, as it can be indicative of diseases such as conjunctivitis, keratitis or blepharitis, for example.

The main causes of increased production of rheum in the eye are:

1. Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis is one of the main causes of increased production of rheum during the day and corresponds to inflammation of the membrane that covers the eyes and eyelids, the conjunctiva, due to infection by viruses, fungi or bacteria, and can be easily from person to person. , especially if there is direct contact with secretions or contaminated objects.

Conjunctivitis is quite uncomfortable as it is characterized by intense itching in the eye, as well as swelling and redness. It is important that the cause of conjunctivitis is identified, so that the most effective treatment against the agent responsible for the inflammation can be indicated.

What to do: In case of suspected conjunctivitis, it is important that the person consults the ophthalmologist to confirm the diagnosis and initiate the most appropriate treatment, which usually involves the use of ointments or eye drops with antibiotics and antihistamines to relieve symptoms. and fight infection. In addition, because conjunctivitis is contagious, it is recommended that the person stay at home during treatment to avoid transmission to others.

See more about conjunctivitis in the video below:

2. Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome is a condition in which there is a decrease in the amount of tears which makes the eyes more red and irritated, in addition to an increase in the amount of rhea in the eye. This happens more often in people who spend a lot of time on the computer or cell phone or who work in very dry or air-conditioned environments, as these factors can make the eyes drier.

What to do: It is important to keep the eye lubricated, and the use of eye drops or artificial tears is indicated, according to the ophthalmologist’s recommendation, to prevent the eyes from becoming too dry. In addition, in case dry eye syndrome is related to spending a lot of time on the computer, it is recommended that the person try to blink more often during the day, as this helps to avoid the onset of symptoms.

3. Flu or cold

During a cold or flu, it is common for there to be excessive tearing, which favors an increase in the amount of rheum. In addition, it is also common for the eyes to become more swollen and red, and in some cases there may also be itching and increased local temperature.

What to do: It is recommended to carry out proper cleaning of the eyes, using saline solution, in addition to resting, drinking plenty of fluids and having a healthy diet, as it is possible to relieve the symptoms of the flu or cold, including eye symptoms. Check out the following video for some tips to speed up recovery from the flu:

4. Dacryocystitis

Dacryocystitis is inflammation of the tear duct that can be congenital, that is, the baby is already born with the blocked channel, or be acquired throughout life, and can be a consequence of diseases, fractures in the nose or happen after rhinoplasty, for example.

In dacryocystitis, in addition to the presence of smears in greater quantity, it is also common to have redness and swelling in the eyes, in addition to an increase in local temperature and fever, because the obstruction of the tear duct can favor the proliferation of some microorganisms, which can worsen the inflammation. Understand what dacryocystitis is, symptoms and causes.

What to do: Dacryocystitis in the newborn usually improves by 1 year of age, and specific treatment is not usually indicated. In this case, it is only recommended to clean the eyes with saline solution, to keep the eye lubricated and avoid dryness, and to do a small massage by pressing the inner corner of the eyes with your finger, since this is where the tear duct is present.

In the case of dacryocystitis that occurs as a result of diseases, fractures or surgical procedures, it is important that the ophthalmologist is consulted so that the most appropriate treatment can be indicated, such as the use of anti-inflammatory or antibiotic eye drops, or, in more severe cases, be It is recommended to perform a minor surgical procedure to clear the tear duct.

5. Blepharitis

Blepharitis is also a situation in which an increase in the formation of rheums and the appearance of crusts around the eye and corresponds to eyelid inflammation due to changes in the Meibomian glands, which are glands present in the eyelids and which are responsible for maintaining the moisture of the eyelids. eye.

In addition to crusting and crusting, other symptoms such as itching, redness in the eye, swelling of the eyelids and tearing of the eyes are also common, and these symptoms can appear overnight.

What to do: Treatment for blepharitis can be done at home through eye cleansing care, as this can restore eye moisture and stimulate normal gland function. Thus, it is recommended that cleaning the eyes and removing the crusts and crusts be done using a specific eye drops, in addition to being able to make a warm compress in the eye for about 3 minutes 3 times a day to relieve the symptoms.

However, when inflammation of the eyelids is recurrent, it is important that the ophthalmologist is consulted so that the cause of blepharitis can be investigated and more specific can be initiated. See what the treatment for blepharitis is like.

6. Uveitis

Uveitis is inflammation of the uvea, which corresponds to the part of the eye that is formed by the iris, ciliary body and choroid, and which can happen due to infectious diseases or as a consequence of autoimmune diseases.

In the case of uveitis, in addition to the presence of blemishes in greater quantities, which may be present around the eye, it is also common to have increased sensitivity to light, red eyes, blurred vision and the appearance of floaters, which are spots that appear on the field of view according to eye movement and light intensity at the location. Know how to recognize the symptoms of uveitis.

What to do: The recommendation is that the ophthalmologist be consulted as soon as the first signs and symptoms of uveitis appear, as it is possible to avoid complications and relieve symptoms, and the doctor may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory eye drops, corticosteroids or antibiotics.

7. Keratitis

Keratitis is an infection and inflammation of the outermost part of the eye, the cornea, which can be caused by fungi, bacteria, fungi or parasites. the production of smear, which in this case can be more watery or thicker and of a different color than normal.

In addition to the increased production of rheum, other signs and symptoms usually appear, such as redness in the eye, blurred vision, difficulty opening the eyes and a burning sensation.

What to do: It is important to go to the ophthalmologist so that the cause of keratitis is identified and the most appropriate treatment is indicated, which may involve the use of antibiotic eye drops or eye ointments with the aim of eliminating excess microorganisms and relieving symptoms. In more severe cases, where vision is compromised, corneal transplant surgery may be necessary to restore visual ability. Learn more about keratitis.