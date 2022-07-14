Squamous cell carcinoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common type of skin cancer, which arises in the most superficial layer of the skin, and which usually appears in the regions of the body most exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, arms or legs.

This type of cancer can be difficult to identify, but it usually appears as a rough, slightly reddish or brownish patch that can increase in size over time or cause a sore that doesn’t heal, for example.

Treatment options are diverse and depend on the size, location and depth of the tumor, the person’s age, and general health conditions. Therefore, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist whenever a stain is identified that did not exist on the skin, that grows over time or that causes some type of symptom, such as pain or tingling.

Main signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms that may indicate the presence of a squamous cell carcinoma are:

Firm, red nodule;

Wound with scaly crust;

Pain and roughness in an old scar or ulcer.

Squamous cell carcinoma most often occurs on skin exposed to the sun, such as the scalp, hands, ears, or lips.

In addition, a rough, scaly patch on the lip may also develop, which can develop into an open sore, a painful or rough red ulcer inside the mouth, or the appearance of a wart-like sore on the anus or genitals.

Possible causes

The most common causes of squamous cell carcinoma of the skin are chronic exposure to sunlight, frequent use of tanning beds, and having skin wounds, as cancer can appear in burns, scars, ulcers, older wounds, and in body parts previously exposed to X-rays or other chemicals.

In addition, it can also develop from chronic infections and inflammation of the skin or in people with HIV, autoimmune diseases or people who are taking or have had chemotherapy and certain drugs that make the immune system weaker, lowering resistance. disease and increasing the risk of developing skin cancer.

How is the treatment done?

If identified early, squamous cell carcinoma of the skin can be cured, otherwise, these tumors can invade the tissues around the cancer and disfigure the skin, and can metastasize and reach other organs.

The treatment must be adapted to the type, size, location and depth of the tumor, age of the person and general health conditions, and there are several therapies that can be used:

1. Mohs Surgery

This technique consists of removing the visible part of the tumor, which is being examined under a microscope, and the procedure is repeated until the last tissue removed is free of tumor cells. After removal, the wound can heal normally or be reconstructed with plastic surgery.

2. Excisional surgery

With this procedure, all the tissue with cancer is removed, as well as a border of skin around the lesion, as a safety margin. The wound is closed with stitches and the removed tissue is sent for analysis to verify that all cancer cells have been removed.

3. Curettage and electrodissection

In this procedure, the cancer is scraped off with an instrument called a curette, and then an electrocautery needle is used to destroy malignant cells and control bleeding. This procedure is usually repeated more times to ensure that all cancer cells have been eliminated.

This procedure is not considered effective in more invasive and aggressive carcinomas or cancer in critical areas such as the eyelids, genitals, lips and ears.

4. Cryosurgery

In cryosurgery, the tumor is destroyed by freezing the tissue with liquid nitrogen, without cutting or anesthesia. The procedure may have to be repeated several times so that all malignant cells are destroyed.

This method is not widely used to treat more invasive cancers, as it is not as effective in deeper regions of the tumor.

5. Radiotherapy

In this procedure, X-rays are applied directly to the lesion, and anesthesia or cutting is also unnecessary, however, it is necessary to carry out a series of treatments, administered several times over a period of about a month.

Radiation therapy is indicated for tumors that are difficult to treat with surgery or for situations where surgery is not recommended.

6. Photodynamic therapy

Photodynamic therapy is most often used in people whose cancer develops on the face or scalp. In this procedure, 5-aminolevulinic acid is used, which is applied to the lesions and the next day a strong light is used. This treatment destroys the carcinoma cells without causing damage to normal tissue.

7. Laser surgery

In this technique, a laser is used that removes the outer layer of skin and varying amounts of deeper skin, without bleeding. The risks of scarring and pigment loss are somewhat higher than with other techniques, and recurrence rates are similar to photodynamic therapy.

Who is most at risk?

Although it is thought that this type of cancer can be hereditary and arise spontaneously, the cases in which there is a greater tendency to develop squamous cell carcinoma are:

Having light skin and hair or blue, green or gray eyes;

Frequent exposure to the sun, especially in the hottest hours;

Have a history of basal cell carcinoma;

Having a disease called xeroderma pigmentosum. Learn more about this disease;

Be over 50 years old;

In addition, this disease is more common in men than women.