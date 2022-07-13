4 simple ways to relieve neck pain

To relieve neck pain, you can place a compress of warm water on the neck and massage the area using analgesic and anti-inflammatory ointments. However, in case the pain does not go away or is very intense, it is recommended to go to the doctor so that tests can be carried out and the most appropriate treatment can be started.

Neck pain can happen due to various everyday situations, such as poor posture, excess stress or tiredness, for example, but it can also be indicative of more serious problems, such as herniated disc, osteomyelitis or infections, being important in these cases. In these cases, pay attention to the appearance of other symptoms and go to the doctor for a diagnosis and treatment to be started. Learn about other causes of neck pain.

Some tips to relieve neck pain are:

1. Place a warm water compress on the neck

By placing a warm water compress on the site, there is an increase in local blood circulation, relaxing the neck muscles and relieving pain. To do this, just wet a towel, put it inside a plastic bag with a zip and put it in the microwave for about 3 minutes. Then close the plastic bag and wrap it with a dry towel and apply to the painful area for about 20 minutes, being careful not to burn yourself.

To further relieve the pain, you can put analgesic essential oils, such as clove oil, lavender or peppermint oil, in the water or on the towel that is in contact with the skin.

2. Massage the neck

Massage can also be done to relieve neck pain, having better effects when performed after the compress. Ideally, the massage should be done with analgesic and anti-inflammatory ointments, such as Voltaren, Calminex or Massageol, for example, as they help relieve inflammation and pain, and are especially suitable for fighting torticollis.

To do the massage, just wet your fingers with moisturizing cream or oil and press your fingertips against the painful areas, making circular movements for 2 minutes to promote the absorption of the ointment and relaxation of the muscles.

3. Take a pain reliever or muscle relaxant

When the pain is very intense, one option is to take anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs to relieve pain and discomfort, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen. In addition, Coltrax can also be used to lessen neck pain as it is a muscle relaxant, helping to lessen the strain on the neck muscles. It is important that these remedies are used under the guidance of a doctor.

4. Stretch the neck

The neck stretch also helps to decrease tension in the neck muscles. Stretching exercises can be done every day to increase muscle strength and endurance, preventing pain from returning, even when it happens due to more serious conditions such as arthritis and herniated discs, for example.

Check out the following video for some examples of exercises to stretch the neck:

when to go to the doctor

It is important to go to the hospital or see your doctor if your neck pain does not go away within 3 days, if it is very severe, or if you have other symptoms such as fever, vomiting or dizziness, as these symptoms can be suggestive of conditions such as meningitis or migraine. , for example.

How to relieve neck pain faster

To lessen neck pain faster, it is recommended:

Sleep with a low, firm pillow;

Avoid driving until the neck pain goes away;

Avoid sleeping on your stomach, as this position increases pressure in the neck region;

Avoid answering the cell phone between your ear and shoulder;

Avoid spending too much time sitting in front of the computer.

It is also important to maintain the correct posture to avoid straining the muscles in the neck and thus relieve pain and inflammation. Here are some exercises to improve posture.