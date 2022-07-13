Uveitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Uveitis corresponds to inflammation of the uvea, which is part of the eye formed by the iris, ciliary body and choroid, which results in symptoms such as red eye, sensitivity to light and blurred vision, and can happen as a consequence of autoimmune or infectious diseases such as arthritis. rheumatoid, sarcoidosis, syphilis, leprosy and onchocerciasis, for example.

Uveitis can be classified as anterior, posterior, intermediate and diffuse, or panuveitis, according to the region of the eye affected and must be treated quickly, as it can lead to complications such as cataracts, glaucoma, progressive loss of vision and blindness.

main symptoms

The symptoms of uveitis are similar to those of conjunctivitis, however in the case of uveitis there is no itching and irritation in the eyes, which is quite common in conjunctivitis, in addition to being able to be differentiated through the cause. So, in general, the symptoms of uveitis are:

reddened eyes;

Eye pain;

Greater sensitivity to light;

Blurred and blurry vision;

Appearance of small dots that blur the vision and change places according to eye movement and the intensity of light in the place, being called floaters.

When the symptoms of uveitis last a few weeks or a few months and then disappear, the condition is classified as acute, however, when the symptoms last for several months or years and there is no complete disappearance of the symptoms, it is classified as chronic uveitis. .

causes of uveitis

Uveitis is one of the symptoms of several systemic or autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis and Behçet’s disease, for example. In addition, it can happen due to infectious diseases such as toxoplasmosis, syphilis, AIDS, leprosy and onchocerciasis.

Uveitis can also be a consequence of metastases or tumors in the eyes, and it can also happen due to the presence of foreign bodies in the eye, corneal lacerations, ocular perforation and burns from heat or chemicals.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of uveitis aims to relieve symptoms and is done according to the cause, and may include the use of anti-inflammatory eye drops, corticosteroid pills or antibiotics, for example. In more severe cases, surgery may be recommended.

Uveitis is curable, especially when identified in the early stages, but treatment in the hospital may also be necessary so that the patient receives the medication directly into the vein. After treatment, it is necessary for the person to undergo routine examinations every 6 months to 1 years in order to monitor the health of the eyes.