Dacryocystitis: what it is, symptoms, causes and how is the treatment

Dacryocystitis is inflammation of the tear sac, which is the channel that carries tears from the glands in which they are produced to the tear duct for release. Usually this inflammation is related to the blockage of the tear duct, known as dacryostenosis, which can happen due to the presence of foreign bodies or as a consequence of diseases.

Dacryocystitis can be classified as acute or chronic according to the symptoms presented by the person and treatment must be indicated by the ophthalmologist, who usually indicates the use of specific eye drops for the situation.

Causes of dacryocystitis

The main cause of dacryocystitis is the obstruction of the tear duct, known as dacryostenosis, which can favor the proliferation of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Streptococcus sp., pneumococcus and Haemophilus influenzaefor example, resulting in the symptoms of dacryocystitis.

This obstruction can be congenital, that is, the baby can already be born with the lacrimal duct obstructed, and the treatment is carried out in the first months of life, or be acquired, that is, arise as a consequence of diseases such as lupus, Crohn’s disease, leprosy and lymphoma, for example. In addition, it can happen due to trauma, as in the case of rhinoplasty and nose fractures. Learn more about tear duct blockage.

main symptoms

The symptoms of dacryocystitis may vary according to the stage of the disease, that is, whether it corresponds to acute or chronic dacryocystitis. The main symptoms related to acute dacryocystitis are:

Increase in temperature on site;

Redness;

Fever, in some cases;

Swelling;

Pain;

tearing.

On the other hand, in the case of chronic dacryocystitis, the inflammation does not result in an increase in local temperature and there is no pain, however, accumulation of secretion can be observed near the obstructed tear duct, in addition to being associated with conjunctivitis.

The diagnosis of dacryocystitis is made by the ophthalmologist by evaluating the symptoms presented by the person. In some cases, the doctor can collect the eye secretion so that it can be sent to the laboratory and, thus, the bacteria can be identified, and the use of specific antibiotic eye drops may be indicated.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for dacryocystitis should be recommended by the ophthalmologist and is usually done with the use of eye drops, however depending on the severity of dacryocystitis, surgery may be necessary to unclog the tear duct. The doctor may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory eye drops, to relieve symptoms, and antibiotic eye drops, if necessary, to fight the microorganism present. Know the types of eye drops that your doctor may recommend.

Also, in the case of acute dacryocystitis, cold compressing the affected eye may be recommended as this helps reduce swelling and relieve symptoms. It is also important to maintain good eye hygiene, cleaning them with saline, in addition to avoiding putting your finger and scratching.