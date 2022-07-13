Dry eye syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Dry eye syndrome can be characterized by a decrease in the amount of tears, which makes the eye a little drier than normal, in addition to redness in the eyes, irritation and a sensation that there is a foreign body in the eye such as a speck or small particles of dust.

Increased sensitivity to sunlight is also a common feature in people who have this syndrome, which can appear at any stage of life, although it is more frequent after the age of 40, especially affecting people who work hours in front of the computer. and that’s why they tend to blink less.

Dry eye syndrome is curable, however, for this, the person must follow the treatment indicated by the ophthalmologist, in addition to having some care during the day to prevent the symptoms from appearing again.

Symptoms of Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye symptoms mainly arise when there is a decrease in the amount of tears produced during the day, resulting in decreased lubrication of the eye and leading to the appearance of the following symptoms:

Sensation of sand in the eyes;

Red eyes;

Heavy eyelids;

Increased sensitivity to light;

Blurry vision;

Itching and burning in the eyes.

It is important that the person consults the ophthalmologist as soon as he notices the appearance of symptoms related to the syndrome, so that it is possible to identify the factor that is leading to the appearance of this alteration and, thus, it is possible to start the most appropriate treatment.

Main causes

Causes of dry eye syndrome include working in very dry, air-conditioned or windy places, using cold or allergy medication or birth control pills that may have a side effect of decreased tear production, wearing contact lenses or development of conjunctivitis or blepharitis, for example.

Another very common cause of dry eye is prolonged exposure to the sun and wind, which is very common when going to the beach, so it is important to wear sunglasses with a UVA and UVB filter to protect your eyes from the effects. harmful effects from the sun and also from the wind, which can worsen dry eyes.

Can dry eye appear in pregnancy?

Dry eye can appear in pregnancy, being a very common and normal symptom that happens due to the hormonal changes that the woman goes through during this phase. Normally, this symptom disappears after the baby is born, but to reduce the discomfort, the pregnant woman must use an eye drops suitable for pregnancy, which must be indicated by the doctor.

How is the treatment done?

Dry eye treatment can be done at home using artificial tears or eye drops such as Hylo Comod or Refresh Advanced or eye gels such as Hylo gel or Genteal gel, for example, which help prevent dry eyes and reduce this discomfort, and it is important that its use is guided by the doctor.

Generally, the recommended dosage is 1 drop of the eye drops in each eye, several times a day, according to the person’s need, but it is important that the eye drops are indicated by the ophthalmologist to avoid complications due to the incorrect use of this medication. Learn more about the different types of eye drops and see how to use them.

During treatment, you should avoid being in front of the television or doing activities that reduce the amount of blinking, such as using the computer or cell phone without breaks. In addition, you should also avoid using allergy medication without medical advice, as well as being in dry or smoky places for a long time. Placing cold compresses on your eyes before bed can also help alleviate this discomfort because it helps to lubricate your eyes quickly, relieving the discomfort of dry eye syndrome. Check out other care to avoid dry eye.