Pyuria: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Pyuria, also popularly known as pus in the urine, corresponds to the presence of large amounts of pyocytes, also called leukocytes, in the urine. The presence of pyocytes in the urine is considered normal, however when large amounts are found in the exam or when other changes are identified or the person has symptoms, it may be a sign of infection, kidney problem or autoimmune disease, for example.

Pyuria is identified through the type 1 urine test, also known as EAS or (Abnormal Sediment Elements) test, and is considered abnormal when more than 5 pyocytes are verified per field analyzed under the microscope. It is important that the cause of pyuria is identified so that the most appropriate treatment can be recommended.

symptoms of pyuria

The symptoms of pyuria (pus in the urine) are usually related to the cause of the increase in the number of white blood cells, which may include:

Pain and discomfort when urinating;

burning;

Pain in the lower back;

Itching in the genital area;

Decreased amount of urine;

Feeling of a full and heavy bladder, even after going to the bathroom;

Frequent urge to urinate.

The increase in the amount of leukocytes in the urine can happen as a result of several situations, mainly due to infections by fungi, parasites or bacteria, and it can also happen as a result of autoimmune diseases, medication use or kidney problems, especially cystitis. Learn about other causes of high leukocytes in urine.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of pyuria is made mainly through the type 1 urinalysis, in which macro and microscopic analyzes are performed. The macroscopic analysis corresponds to the evaluation of the characteristics of the urine, mainly the color and consistency, which, depending on the number of pyocytes, can be more whitish and have a milky appearance.

Through microscopic evaluation, it is possible to identify the presence of more than 5 pyocytes per field, or more than 10,000 pyocytes per mL of urine, characterizing pus in the urine. In addition, in these cases, it is also normal to see a greater amount of epithelial cells, the presence of red blood cells, in some cases, and the presence of bacteria, fungi or parasites.

If the presence of fungi or bacteria is identified, a urine culture is indicated to identify the microorganism responsible for the infection and its sensitivity and resistance profile and, thus, initiate the most appropriate treatment. Understand how urine culture is performed.

If it is found that pyuria is not related to the presence of microorganisms, blood tests may be indicated to investigate other causes of the increase in pyocytes, in addition to performing a 24-hour urinalysis, especially if during the microscopic examination of the urine crystals were seen, which could be a sign of kidney damage.

treatment of pyuria

Treatment of pyuria depends on the cause and whether or not there are symptoms. In case the pus in the urine is due to the presence of microorganisms and the person has symptoms, the doctor may indicate the use of antimicrobials, such as Fluconazole, Miconazole or Metronidazole, for example, which should be used according to the doctor’s recommendation.

In other cases, the use of corticosteroids and anti-inflammatories may be recommended, in addition to guiding the consumption of plenty of fluids and the repetition of the examination after the treatment to verify if the pyuria continues and if the treatment was effective.