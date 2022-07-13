How to use the chart to get pregnant

The table is a method that helps you get pregnant faster, as it helps to find out when the fertile period is, which is the period when ovulation occurs and there is a greater chance of the egg being fertilized by the sperm, resulting in pregnancy. On the other hand, it is not recommended that the tablets be used as a way to avoid pregnancy, because for this purpose it is not considered 100% safe and, therefore, other contraceptive methods must be used, such as the contraceptive pill or condom, for example. example.

Although the table is interesting to know the best time of the month when there is a greater probability of getting pregnant, not all women have a regular menstrual cycle and, therefore, it can be more difficult to identify the fertile period and, thus, use the tables. to get pregnant.

online table

The table method consists of identifying the fertile period, which corresponds to the period in which there is ovulation, that is, the period in which the ovaries release the eggs into the tubes so that they are fertilized by the sperm and there can be pregnancy. To know your fertile period, simply enter the data in the following calculator:

How to make my own table

To make your own table and always have it close by, just write down the days of your period on a calendar, so you can do the math and know exactly when you should have sex.

If you have a 28-day menstrual cycle, mark your first day of period on the calendar and count 14 days. Ovulation usually happens 3 days before and 3 days after that date and, therefore, this period can be considered fertile.

In order for the table to be more efficient and considered a safer method, it is recommended that the woman writes down on a calendar every day she has menstruation, for at least 1 year, so that it is possible to verify the regularity and duration. mean menstrual cycle.

Learn more about the fertile period.

Advantages and disadvantages of the table

The main advantages and disadvantages of the table method are:

Benefits Disadvantages No need for another contraceptive method It is not an effective contraceptive method to prevent pregnancy, because there may be failures Makes a woman know her own body better Requires discipline to write down the days of menstruation every month Has no side effects like drugs Intimate contact cannot happen during the fertile period in order not to get pregnant It’s free and doesn’t interfere with fertility Does not protect against sexually transmitted diseases

Also, the chart method of getting pregnant works best for women who have a regular menstrual cycle. However, in the case of women who have a more irregular menstrual cycle, they find it difficult to identify when the fertile period is and, therefore, the chart method may not be as effective.

In this case, you can use the ovulation test from the pharmacy, which indicates when the woman is in her fertile period. Learn more about the ovulation test and how it is done.