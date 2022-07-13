Top 6 treatments for TMJ pain

Treatment for temporomandibular disorder, also known as TMJ pain, is based on the cause, and includes use of bite plates to relieve pressure on the joint, facial muscle relaxation techniques, physical therapy or, in more severe, surgery.

It is also very important to observe and avoid habits that may be triggering the pain, such as the habit of biting nails, biting your lips or clenching your teeth intentionally or unintentionally, resting your chin on your hand or chewing gum or hard objects, for example.

Temporomandibular dysfunction is a disorder in the joint and muscles responsible for the movements of the mouth and jaw, which causes fatigue in the respiratory muscles and causes symptoms such as jaw pain, frequent headaches and clicking or displacement of the jaw when opening the mouth. Learn more about the symptoms and how to identify in what temporomandibular disorder is.

The main forms of treatment include:

1. Use of Bite Plates

Also known as stabilization plate or occlusion plate, these plates must be guided by the dentist and are often used in the treatment of TMJ, as they act by relaxing the muscles, stabilizing the joint and protecting the teeth.

These plates are usually made of acrylic made to measure, and are especially suitable for people who have bruxism, which is the unconscious habit of clenching or grinding their teeth, especially during sleep, which causes wear on the teeth and triggers TMJ pain. . Learn more about what it is and how to treat bruxism.

2. Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy exercises are very important to decrease inflammation and increase joint strength and stability, allowing for better functioning of the region. The physical therapist will indicate the best techniques according to each case, and involves performing exercises, osteopathy sessions, electrical stimulation, application of ultrasound or infrared vibration or therapies with heat or cold, for example.

When the cervical spine is involved, a few osteopathic sessions may be useful to reposition and relieve inflammation of both the cervical and jaw joints.

3. Use of medication

Medicines can be indicated by the doctor or dentist, and are usually analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Dipyrone or Ibuprofen, to relieve pain crises. During these periods, the use of a muscle relaxant, such as Cyclobenzaprine, may also be recommended to reduce tension in the muscles.

4. Relaxation techniques

Stress and anxiety are causes of worsening bruxism and tension in the jaw muscles, so it is important that they are controlled to allow effective treatment of TMJ pain. Thus, it is recommended to seek the help of a psychotherapist or psychologist to help with this issue.

Other ways to allow relaxation are to invest in activities such as meditation, acupuncture, listening to music, reading or other activities that can bring a sense of well-being. Check out our tips for fighting stress.

5. Laser Therapy

Laser therapy is a new treatment technique used for temporomandibular disorders, as it has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, healing and blood circulation stimulating effects in the affected muscles, being very useful to relieve TMJ symptoms.

6. Surgery

Surgery to treat temporomandibular disorders is reserved for specific or severe cases, such as pain caused by a fracture or the existence of a large deformity in the face.

In addition, it can also be indicated when symptoms are intense and there has been no improvement with clinical treatment, which happens only in rare cases.