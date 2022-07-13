What to do to not give up on the gym

In the first days of the gym it is normal that there is a lot of enthusiasm and commitment to stay active and reach the goals, however over time it is common for many people to end up getting discouraged mainly because the results take time to appear. However, it is necessary to keep in mind that the results are not immediate and that in order to maintain the results achieved, it is necessary to continue to practice physical activity and maintain an adequate and healthy diet.

Going to the gym is a good way to lose weight, burn localized fat and lose belly fat, as well as being a way to relax and promote a feeling of well-being, especially when going to the gym or doing physical activities in a healthy way. regular.

Here are some tips to keep yourself stimulated and excited about going to the gym:

1. Be aware

It is important to be aware that results do not appear overnight and that they happen due to a combination of factors, such as regular physical activity, preferably accompanied by a professional who indicates the best exercises and according to the objective, and balanced diet.

It’s no use going to the gym, sweating a lot three hours a day, every day and thinking that the results will come, on the contrary, the practice of physical exercises without guidance can result in injury, taking you away from the gym for weeks, which can mean “back to square one”.

It is also ideal to be aware that, even if you have already reached the desired weight, physical activities and correct nutrition continue so that the results can be lasting and to improve physical conditioning and quality of life.

2. Set goals

By setting goals it is possible to stay more focused, so that the goals can be achieved more easily and without sacrifices, in addition to being able to have more regularity in relation to going to the gym. The ideal is to establish, initially, simpler and easier goals to achieve and, as time passes, to establish goals that are more difficult to achieve, because this way it is possible to avoid frustration and ensure greater frequency in training.

For example, if the goal is to lose 5 kg, set a goal to lose 1 to 2 kg in a month and not the 5 kg at once, as it is an easier goal to achieve and more realistic, giving strength and incentive to continue to lose the rest of the weight until reaching the goal.

After reaching the first goal, you can create another one, so that the practice of physical activity becomes routine. It is important to communicate the goals to the nutritionist and physical education professional so that the diet and type of training can be indicated according to the stipulated objective.

3. Make the gym more fun

One of the reasons that can make you give up on the gym is the fact that you always do the same type of training, which can often make physical activity at the gym associated with something monotonous. Thus, it is important to vary the exercises performed, because in addition to making the practice less monotonous, it helps to work different muscles.

In addition, it may be interesting to give preference to group classes, because during classes it is possible to have contact with other people, which also helps to increase motivation.

Another option to make going to the gym more fun is to listen to the songs you like the most during training, as this makes the body respond positively to exercise, and it is also possible to move and exercise to the rhythm of the music at the same time. listening to it, promoting a feeling of pleasure and well-being.

4. Write down all achievements

Writing down all the achievements that have already been achieved since you started going to the gym is a great tip to gain motivation and continue training without giving up, as it is proof that the exercises and training are helping to achieve the goals and that if you are making progress.

Thus, you can write on your cell phone or on paper, on a regular basis, the achievements obtained over time, whether weight loss or gain, evolution in the number of abdominal repetitions or increase in the distance of the race, and leave these notes visible. , so you can stay motivated. In addition, if the goal is aesthetic, you can also take pictures after a week of training and compare the results.

5. Train with friends

Inviting friends, neighbors or co-workers to the same gym helps keep your commitment to physical activity, as well as making workouts more fun and enjoyable, making time seem to go by faster.

In addition, when you train with people you know, it is easier to be more willing, as one ends up motivating the other to achieve the goal.

6. Keep in mind the benefits

One of the ways to not give up on the gym is to train thinking that gymnastics is good for your health and losing weight is just one of the benefits. The intestine improves, the skin becomes cleaner, the lung increases brain oxygenation, improving concentration and memory, the heart strengthens, the bones benefit from muscle strengthening and the mood increases. See what are the benefits of physical activity.