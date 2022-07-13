Constant burping: 7 main causes and what to do

Burping, also called belching, happens due to the accumulation of air in the stomach and is a natural process of the body. However, when burping becomes constant, it can be a sign of a specific situation such as swallowing a lot of air, which can occur when a person breathes a lot through the mouth, talks during a meal and has the habit of chewing gum and drinking carbonated drinks.

Some diseases can also lead to constant belching such as gastroesophageal reflux, gastric ulcer and hiatal hernia and, in these cases, other symptoms such as pain and burning in the stomach and regurgitation may be associated.

Generally, it is possible to reduce the amount of burping by changing habits, such as avoiding carbonated drinks, however, if this persists and if other symptoms appear along with these burps, it is necessary to consult a gastroenterologist to analyze the causes and indicate the better treatment.

Some diseases and situations may be related to the occurrence of constant burping, such as:

1. Gastroesophageal reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux is a disease that occurs when stomach contents return to the esophagus and mouth, leading to a burning sensation, heartburn, chest pain and a bitter taste in the mouth, due to the acidity of the gastric juices. Often, people with this type of disease also have constant belching, as the movement of stomach contents back into the esophagus produces a lot of air.

What to do: gastric juice is a very acidic liquid and when it returns to the esophagus it can cause lesions and ulcers, so when these symptoms appear it is important to consult a gastroenterologist who may order tests such as digestive endoscopy, phmetry or X-ray, and then indicate the treatment that may involve drugs that inhibit acid production, drugs that help regulate stomach motility and gastric protectors, for example. See more about how gastroesophageal reflux is treated.

2. Hiatal hernia

A hiatal hernia, or hiatal hernia, causes symptoms such as heartburn, burning, a bitter taste in the mouth, and frequent belching and can be caused by obesity, chronic cough, or excessive physical activity that requires a lot of strength. This condition occurs due to a dilation of the stomach entrance region, allowing the return of gastric juice to the esophagus, leading to the onset of symptoms.

What to do: the symptoms of hiatal hernia are very similar to those of other diseases, so it is necessary to consult the gastroenterologist to evaluate the causes through exams and to recommend the treatment, which in most cases, consists of the use of medication to relieve the symptoms, such as antacids and gastric protectors, and in some cases, hernia repair surgery is indicated. See other symptoms of hiatus hernia and what treatment is indicated.

3. Some types of food

The ingestion of certain foods can favor the appearance of constant belching and flatulence, because during their digestion, they produce a lot of air in the stomach and intestine. Some of these foods can be vegetables such as peas and beans, green vegetables such as broccoli, kale and cabbage.

The use of candies and chewing gum also cause constant belching as they lead the person to ingest a high amount of air, in addition to contributing to the increase in the production of gastric juice.

What to do: People who feel discomfort because they burp too often should reduce their consumption of foods whose digestion produces a lot of gas and avoid the use of chewing gum.

4. Gastric ulcer

Gastric ulcer, or stomach ulcer, is a type of sore that forms on the inner wall of the stomach and causes symptoms such as pain, burning, nausea, and frequent belching. This type of illness can be caused by the excessive use of medications, such as anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics, or by the exaggerated intake of very acidic foods and alcoholic beverages.

There are several degrees of this disease, so when the first symptoms appear, it is important to consult the gastroenterologist, who may recommend an endoscopy, to check for an infection by the bacteria. H. pylori or some stomach bleeding.

What to do: To relieve the symptoms of gastric ulcer, it is recommended to follow a balanced diet, recommended by a nutritionist, which is rich in vegetables, fruits, skimmed milk and lean meats, and one should not fast for a long time so that the gastric juice does not harm the stomach. . Drug treatment is indicated by the doctor and consists of the use of drugs that reduce stomach acidity.

5. Carbonated and fermented beverages

The ingestion of carbonated and fermented drinks, such as soda and beer, mainly with the aid of a straw, causes the stomach to fill with air, causing constant belching. These drinks have a high content of sugar and carbon dioxide in their composition and, during digestion, cause the increase of air in the stomach and because of the excess sugar can lead to the appearance of diseases, such as diabetes.

What to do: the intake of soft drinks should be avoided, because in this way, it is possible to reduce constant belching and reduce the risk of developing other diseases. Understand better why soda is bad for health.

6. Lactose Intolerance

Lactose intolerance occurs because the body cannot digest the sugar present in milk and dairy products such as cheese and yogurt. Symptoms of this condition usually appear shortly after ingesting dairy products and can be abdominal cramps, constant belching, bloating in the belly and flatulence.

To confirm the diagnosis, it is necessary to consult a gastroenterologist who may request blood tests, stool tests, ultrasound or, in more severe cases, a bowel biopsy.

In the case of milk, another possible cause is the difficulty in digesting casein, which is a protein present in milk and dairy products.

What to do: after confirming the diagnosis, the doctor may recommend the use of lactase enzyme-based medications and recommend follow-up with a nutritionist, who will establish a diet with foods that can replace products containing milk. See more about foods to eat in lactose intolerance.

7. Aerophagia

Aerophagia is the act of swallowing air, and this happens when chewing food, during speech or when breathing through the mouth. Constant burping can be caused when this process happens in excess, which can be because of the use of chewing gum, ill-fitting dentures or when the nose has been clogged for a long time.

Also, people who eat too fast or who have a health problem that impairs breathing, such as meat in their nose, may swallow more air than normal. See more about the causes of meat in the nose and what treatment.

What to do: It is important to find out the cause of aerophagia, and in some cases, speech therapy sessions may be indicated to help improve breathing and swallowing movements, for example.

What to do to improve

Most people who have constant burping do not suffer from any serious health conditions and, in these situations, you need to change some habits such as avoiding chewing gum, talking with your mouth full or drinking soda. Some home remedies can help reduce this symptom, such as boldo tea. Check out other home remedies that can be used to reduce burping.

Also watch the following video and check out the tips to stop constant burping:

However, when this symptom is accompanied by stomach pain, burning sensation, heartburn, nausea and vomiting, it is necessary to consult a gastroenterologist to indicate the most appropriate treatment. Also, if in addition to constant burping, the person has blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss and fever, it is recommended to seek medical attention as soon as possible, as it may be a sign of other diseases.