Home remedies for burping – Tua Saúde

A good home remedy for burping is to drink boldo tea because it helps detoxify the body and facilitates digestion. However, there are also other natural options that can be used, such as marjoram, chamomile or papaya seeds, for example.

Burping is usually caused by swallowing too much air when talking, eating or drinking, so the most effective way to avoid them completely is to be aware at these times to avoid swallowing air. Learn more about this problem, known as aerophagia, and what to do about it.

1. Boldo tea

Boldo tea is the perfect natural option to facilitate digestion and reduce the amount of gas in the stomach, and can be used after a very heavy meal.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of chopped boldo leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Pour the boiling water over the boldo leaves and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Cover and wait to cool, strain and then drink. You can drink this tea 3 times a day or whenever you notice symptoms of poor digestion, such as frequent burping and a feeling of full stomach.

2. Marjoram tea

Marjoram tea contains calming substances that help treat gastric problems and spasms, such as belching.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Infuse the marjoram in boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink 4 cups a day for 3 days.

3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is a great home remedy for burping as it has calming properties that help with digestion, bloating and belching.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Boil the ingredients in a pan for 10 minutes. Then let it cool, strain and drink 4 cups a day, until the burping disappears.

4. Papaya seed tea

The home remedy for burping with papaya seeds has papain and pepsin, which are enzymes that promote the functioning of the digestive system, fighting ulcers, poor digestion and burping.

Ingredients

10 g of dried papaya seeds

500 ml of water

Preparation mode

Put the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for 5 minutes. Then turn off the heat and let it rest for another 5 minutes. Strain and drink 1 cup after meals.

