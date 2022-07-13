Yellowing sperm: 5 possible causes and what to do

To be considered healthy, sperm, which can also be known as semen, must be a substance with a whitish or grayish color, however, due to changes in diet, or other lifestyle habits, semen can change color, it may become slightly more yellowish or even greenish.

Although, in most cases, this change is not considered a concern, there are more serious situations that can cause a more permanent change, such as dehydration, sexually transmitted diseases or liver problems, for example.

So, if there is any change in the semen that lasts for a few days or that is accompanied by other symptoms such as pain when urinating, intense itching on the penis or redness, it is very important to consult a urologist, to identify the correct cause and start the best treatment. .

1. Consumption of industrialized products

Most processed foods contain dyes that can change the colors of various body fluids, especially sperm. Thus, men who have consumed a large amount of these products may experience a temporary change in sperm color.

In addition, there may also be a change in the smell, especially if these products contain foods rich in sulfuric acid, such as onions or garlic.

What to do: the new color usually disappears naturally after an ejaculation and is not accompanied by any other symptoms and is not a cause for concern.

2. Dehydration

Although the change in semen color is one of the less common symptoms of dehydration, it can also arise from the decrease in daily water consumption, especially because it contains concentrated urine residues, which can be present in the urethra and that ends up being mixed with the sperm.

Therefore, before appearing yellowish sperm, it is common to observe changes in the urine that indicate the presence of dehydration, such as darker urine, in smaller quantities and with a strong smell. See other signs that may indicate dehydration.

What to do: if you suspect that the change is being caused by dehydration, you should increase the amount of water ingested during the day or bet on foods rich in water. Here’s how to drink more water during the day:

3. Sexually transmitted diseases

This is the most common cause of yellow sperm that stays for a long time and usually indicates the presence of pus in the semen, which could be caused by an infection such as chlamydia or gonorrhea. This type of infection usually occurs in those who have more than one sexual partner and do not use a condom during sexual intercourse.

Usually, associated with the change in color, it is also normal for other symptoms to appear, such as burning when urinating, itching in the penis, frequent urge to urinate or even fever with no apparent cause.

What to do: sexually transmitted infections need to be treated with specific antibiotics. Therefore, it is very important to consult the urologist if there is any suspicion of any disease, to start the most appropriate treatment. Check out how to identify the most common STD’s and how each one is treated.

4. Changes in the prostate

The presence of an inflammation or infection in the prostate usually leads to an increase in white blood cells, which can end up being included in the sperm, changing its color to yellow. Other common symptoms of these cases are painful urination, pain in the rectal area, excessive tiredness, fever and chills.

What to do: you should consult the urologist if there is suspicion of changes in the prostate, to perform specific tests that help identify a problem in the prostate, initiating the most appropriate treatment. See which tests help assess prostate health.

5. Liver problems

Changes in the functioning of the liver, due to diseases such as hepatitis or even a side effect of some medications, can lead to a change in the color of the semen to yellow. This is because when the liver fails to function properly, there is no effective way to eliminate excess bilirubin, which begins to accumulate in the blood and affect various tissues in the body, leading to jaundice.

When there is jaundice, in addition to the eyes turning yellow, the semen can also change and become more yellow, due to the presence of bilirubin. See what other symptoms may indicate liver problems.

What to do: ideally, a urologist should be consulted to rule out other problems that may cause semen color change. However, if the doctor suspects a liver problem, they may refer you to a hepatologist.