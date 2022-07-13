Breathing through the mouth: main signs and symptoms, causes and how to treat

Mouth breathing can happen when there is a change in the respiratory tract that prevents the correct passage of air through the nasal passages, such as a deviated septum or polyps, or it can happen as a result of flu or colds, sinusitis or allergies.

Although breathing through the mouth is not life-threatening, as it continues to allow air to enter the lungs, this habit, over the years, can cause slight changes in the anatomy of the face, especially in the positioning of the tongue, lips and head, difficulty concentration due to reduced oxygen in the brain, cavities or gum problems due to lack of saliva.

Thus, it is important that the cause of mouth breathing is identified as early as possible, especially in children, so that the habit is broken and complications are prevented.

Main signs and symptoms

The fact of breathing through the mouth can lead to the appearance of some signs and symptoms that are not normally identified by the person who breathes through the mouth, but by people with whom he lives. Some of the signs and symptoms that can help identify a person who breathes through their mouth are:

Lips often parted;

Lower lip sagging;

Excessive accumulation of saliva;

Dry and persistent cough;

Dry mouth and bad breath;

Decreased sense of smell and taste;

Shortness of breathe;

Easy tiredness when performing physical activity;

snoring;

Taking lots of breaks while eating.

In children, there may be other warning signs such as slower growth than normal, constant irritability, problems concentrating at school and difficulty sleeping at night.

In addition, when breathing through the mouth becomes frequent and happens even after treatment of the airways and removal of adenoids, for example, it is possible that the person is diagnosed with Mouth Breather Syndrome, in which changes in posture can be noticed. and in the position of the teeth and face more narrow and elongated.

why does it happen

Mouth breathing is common in cases of allergies, rhinitis, flu and colds, in which excess secretions prevent breathing from happening naturally through the nose, returning breathing to normal when these situations are treated.

However, other situations can also make the person breathe through the mouth, such as enlarged tonsils and adenoids, nasal septum deviation, presence of nasal polyps, alteration in the bone development process and presence of tumors, for example, due to these factors. situations are identified and properly addressed to avoid consequences and complications.

In addition, people with changes in the shape of their nose or jaw are also more likely to breathe through their mouth and develop mouth breathing syndrome. Normally, when the person has this syndrome, even with the treatment of the cause, the person continues to breathe through the mouth due to the habit he has created.

Thus, it is important that the cause of breathing through the mouth is identified and treated and, therefore, it is important to consult the otorhinolaryngologist or pediatrician, in the case of the child, so that the signs and symptoms presented are evaluated so that the diagnosis is made and indicated. the most appropriate treatment.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment is done according to the cause that leads the person to breathe through the mouth and usually involves a multidisciplinary team, that is, formed by doctors, dentists and speech therapists.

If it is related to changes in the airways, such as a deviated septum or swollen tonsils, surgery may be necessary to correct the problem and allow air to pass through the nose again.

In cases where the person starts breathing through the mouth due to a habit, it is necessary to identify if this habit is being caused by stress or anxiety, and if it is, it is recommended to consult a psychologist or participate in relaxing activities that allow to relieve tension at the same time. while helping to train breathing.