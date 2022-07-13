Tooth filling: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Tooth filling is a dental procedure often used in the treatment of caries, which aims to cover perforations that have been formed in the teeth due to excess microorganisms in the mouth and poor hygiene habits, causing pain and discomfort.

Obturation is a relatively simple procedure that must be done in the dentist’s office under local anesthesia, with a material known as obturator being placed on the tooth to be treated to avoid compromising the tooth root and the emergence of complications, such as tooth loss, for example.

what is it for

Obturation is usually indicated by the dentist in the treatment of caries, because it is able to close the tooth perforation and avoid root commitment, in addition to being able to prevent microorganisms from proliferating again in the place, giving rise to caries again.

Thus, filling serves to restore tooth function without pain or discomfort and, therefore, can also be indicated in the case of broken or cracked teeth and in the treatment of bruxism, for example.

How is the obturation performed?

The filling is indicated by the dentist after observing the tooth, that is, it is checked if the tooth has any dark spots, if there is pain and sensitivity in that tooth and if cavities can be identified. In some cases, your doctor may recommend doing an X-ray to check for nerve damage and for signs of more decayed teeth.

Thus, after evaluation by the dentist, filling may be indicated with the aim of reconstructing the affected tooth and is performed by applying a material, usually with amalgam, in the affected tooth site to cover the perforation that may exist.

Obturation is one of the last steps in the treatment of caries and, therefore, is performed under local anesthesia. After removing the tissue with caries, the obturator is applied to cover the “hole” and thus prevent the development of caries again. See more details about caries treatment.

After obturation, it is important that the person follows some dentist’s recommendations so that the obturator becomes rigid and there is no risk of complications. Thus, it is important that the person chews all food well, avoids the consumption of chewing gum or very hot or cold foods, and brushes their teeth well, paying attention to the tooth with filling.

See in the following video how to prevent cavities and thus avoid filling: