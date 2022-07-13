Mouth to Mouth Breathing – Your Health

Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is performed to provide oxygen when a person has cardiac arrest, becomes unconscious, and is not breathing. After calling for help and calling 911, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation should be performed along with chest compressions as soon as possible to increase the chances of a victim surviving.

This type of breathing is not recommended in cases where someone with an unknown health history is being helped, since it is not possible to know if the person has a contagious disease, such as tuberculosis. In these situations, it is recommended to perform inflations with a pocket mask, but if this is not available, only chest compressions should be performed, from 100 to 120 per minute.

However, in specific cases, in people whose health history is known or in very close family members, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation should be performed according to the following steps:

Place the victim on his backas long as there is no suspicion of spinal injury; Open the airwaystilting the head and lifting the person’s chin, with the help of two fingers; Plug the victim’s nostrils with the fingers, to avoid that the offered air does not come out through the nose; Placing the lips around the victim’s mouth and inhale air through the nose normally; Blow air into the person’s mouthfor 1 second, making the chest rise; Do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation 2 times every 30 heart massages; repeat this cycle until the person recovers or until the ambulance arrives.

If the victim starts breathing again, it is important to keep them under observation, leaving the airways always free, as it may happen that the person stops breathing again, and the process needs to be restarted.

How to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation with a mask

There are first aid kits that contain disposable masks, which can be used for mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. These devices adapt to the victim’s face and have a valve that prevents air from returning to the person performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

In these situations, where a pocket mask is available, the steps to perform the breaths correctly are:

Position yourself next to the victim; Place the victim on his backif there is no suspicion of spinal injury; Fit the mask over the person’s nose and mouthkeeping the narrowest part of the mask on the nose and the widest part on the chin; Opening the airwaysby extending the victim’s head and lifting the chin; Firm the mask with both hands, so that no air comes out from the sides; Blow gently through the mask nozzlefor about 1 second, observing the elevation of the victim’s chest; Remove the mouth of the mask after 2 breaths, maintaining head extension; Repeat 30 chest compressions, with a depth of approximately 5 cm.

First aid cycles should be done until the person recovers or when the ambulance arrives. In addition, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation can be performed in cases of babies who are not breathing.