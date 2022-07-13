Tetralogy of Fallot: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Tetralogy of Fallot is a genetic and congenital heart disease that occurs due to four changes in the heart that interfere with its functioning and reduce the amount of blood that is pumped and, consequently, the amount of oxygen that reaches the tissues.

Thus, children with this heart condition usually have a bluish coloration throughout the skin due to lack of oxygen in the tissues, in addition to rapid breathing and changes in growth.

Although tetralogy of Fallot has no cure, it is important that it is identified and treated as directed by the doctor to improve symptoms and improve the child’s quality of life.

main symptoms

Symptoms of tetralogy of Fallot can vary depending on the degree of heart changes, but the most common include:

bluish skin;

Rapid breathing, especially when breastfeeding;

Dark nails on feet and hands;

Difficulty gaining weight;

Easy irritability;

constant crying.

These symptoms may only appear after 2 months of age and, therefore, if they are observed, they should be immediately reported to the pediatrician so that tests, such as echocardiography, electrocardiogram or chest X-ray, are carried out to assess the functioning of the heart and identify the problem, if any.

If the baby has a lot of difficulty breathing, lay the baby on its side and bend the knees to the chest, to improve blood circulation.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for tetralogy of Fallot consists of surgery, which may vary depending on the severity of the change and the baby’s age. Thus, the two main types of surgery to treat tetralogy of Fallot are:

1. Intracardiac repair surgery

This is the main type of treatment for tetralogy of Fallot, being done with an open heart to allow the doctor to correct heart changes and improve blood circulation, alleviating all symptoms.

This surgery is usually done during the baby’s first year of life, when the first symptoms are discovered and the diagnosis is confirmed.

2. Temporary surgery

Although the most commonly used surgery is intracardiac repair, a doctor may recommend temporary surgery for babies who are too small or too weak to undergo major surgery.

Thus, the surgeon makes just a small cut in the artery to allow blood to pass to the lungs, improving oxygen levels.

However, this surgery is not definitive and only allows the baby to continue to grow and develop for a while, until it is able to undergo intracardiac repair surgery.

What happens after surgery

In most cases, babies go through the repair surgery without any problems, however, in some cases, complications such as arrhythmia or aortic artery dilatation may arise. In these cases, it may be necessary to take heart medication or have further surgery to correct the problems.

In addition, because it is a heart problem, it is important that the child is always evaluated by a cardiologist throughout their development, to have regular physical exams and adapt their activities, for example.