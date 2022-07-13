Congenital Myasthenia: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Congenital Myasthenia is a disease that involves the neuromuscular junction and therefore causes progressive muscle weakness, often leading the person to have to walk in a wheelchair. This disease can be discovered in adolescence or adulthood and depending on the type of genetic alteration that the person has, it can be cured with the use of medication.

In addition to the medicines indicated by the neurologist, physiotherapy is also necessary to recover muscle strength and coordination of movements, but the person can walk normally again, without the need for a wheelchair or crutches.

Congenital myasthenia is not exactly the same as myasthenia gravis because in the case of myasthenia gravis the cause is a change in the person’s immune system, whereas in congenital myasthenia the cause is a genetic mutation, which is common in people in the same family.

Symptoms of Congenital Myasthenia

Symptoms of Congenital Myasthenia usually appear in babies or between 3 and 7 years of age, but some types appear between 20 and 40 years, and can be:

On the baby:

Difficulty in breastfeeding or taking the bottle, easy choking and little strength to suck;

Hypotonia that manifests itself through weakness of the arms and legs;

drooping eyelid;

Joint contractures (arthrogryposis congenita);

Decreased facial expression;

Difficulty breathing and purplish fingertips and lips;

Developmental delay in sitting, crawling and walking;

Older children may have difficulty climbing stairs.

In children, adolescents or adults:

Weakness in the legs or arms with a tingling sensation;

Difficulty walking with the need to sit down to rest;

There may be weakness of the eye muscles that make the eyelid droop;

Tiredness when making small efforts;

There may be scoliosis in the spine.

There are 4 different types of congenital myasthenia: slow channel, fast low-affinity channel, severe AChR deficiency, or AChE deficiency. Congenital slow channel myasthenia can appear between 20 and 30 years of age. Each type has its own characteristics and treatment can also vary from one person to another because not everyone has the same symptoms.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of Congenital Myasthenia must be made based on the symptoms presented and can be confirmed by tests such as a CK blood test and genetic tests, antibody research to confirm that it is not Myasthenia Gravis, and an electromyography that evaluates the quality of the contraction. muscle, for example.

In older children, adolescents and adults, the doctor or physical therapist may also perform some tests in the office to identify muscle weakness, such as:

Stare at the ceiling for 2 minutes, fixedly, and observe if there is an aggravation of the difficulty in keeping the eyelids open;

Raise your arms forward, up to shoulder height, maintaining this position for 2 minutes and observe if it is possible to maintain this contraction or if your arms fall;

Getting up from the stretcher without the help of the arms more than 1 time or getting up from the chair more than 2 times to observe if there is increasing difficulty in performing these movements.

If muscle weakness is observed, and these tests are difficult to perform, it is very likely that there is generalized muscle weakness, evidencing a disease such as myasthenia.

To assess whether the speech was also affected, the person can be asked to quote the numbers from 1 to 100 and observe if there is a change in the tone of the voice, vocal failure or an increase in the time between the quote of each number.

Treatment for Congenital Myasthenia

Treatments vary according to the type of congenital myasthenia that the person has, but in some cases remedies such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, Quinidine, Fluoxetine, Ephedrine and Salbutamol may be indicated under the indication of the neuropediatrician or neurologist. Physiotherapy is indicated and can help the person feel better, fighting muscle weakness and improving breathing, but it will not be effective without medication.

Children can sleep with an oxygen mask called CPAP and parents should learn to provide first aid in case of respiratory arrest.

In physiotherapy, exercises should be isometric and have few repetitions but should cover different muscle groups, including respiratory ones and are very useful to increase the amount of mitochondria, muscles, capillaries and decrease the concentration of lactate, resulting in less cramps.

Is Congenital Myasthenia Curable?

In most cases, congenital myasthenia has no cure, requiring lifelong treatment. However, drugs and physiotherapy help improve the person’s quality of life, combat fatigue and muscle weakness and prevent complications such as atrophy of the arms and legs and the asphyxia that can arise when breathing is impaired, which is why , essential to life.

Carriers of Myasthenia Congenita caused by a defect in the DOK7 gene can have a great improvement of the condition, being able to be apparently ‘cured’ with the use of a drug commonly used against asthma, salbutamol, but in the form of tablets or lozenges. However, physical therapy may still be required from time to time.

When a person has Congenital Myasthenia and does not undergo treatment, he progressively loses strength in the muscles, becoming atrophied, with the need to remain bedridden and may die from respiratory failure and that is why clinical and physiotherapeutic treatment is so important because both can improve quality of life of the person and prolong life.

Some drugs that worsen the condition of Myasthenia Congenita are Ciprofloxacin, Chloroquine, Procaine, Lithium, Phenytoin, Beta-blockers, Procainamide and Quinidine and therefore every drug should only be used under medical advice after identifying the type that the person has.