Can pregnant women eat pepper? – Your Health

Pregnant women can eat pepper without worry, because this spice is not harmful to the baby’s development or to the pregnant woman.

However, if the pregnant woman suffers from heartburn and reflux during pregnancy, the intake of spicy foods can worsen these symptoms, or cause poor digestion, especially during the second and third trimester of pregnancy.

Can pregnant women consume other spicy foods?

In addition to pepper, pregnant women can also consume other spicy foods or spices, such as chili, curry, chili or pickles, for example, which can be included in the diet, without risks and safely, as long as they are consumed in moderation.

However, these foods can increase your risk of developing unpleasant symptoms, such as poor digestion, heartburn, reflux or hemorrhoids. Therefore, pregnant women prone to these symptoms should avoid consuming these foods.

How to safely consume spicy foods

To consume spicy foods safely during pregnancy, the ideal is to pay attention to the labels before buying, opting for trusted brands and avoiding buying in the markets, without knowing their origin, preferring to consume spicy foods prepared at home, ingesting these foods in small amounts and, if it is the first time that the pregnant woman is consuming a spicy food, you should try a small amount, before using it in cooking, in order to make sure that it governs the substance well.

healthy pepper recipes

1. Rice and poultry salad

Ingredients

2 c. of oil soup;

1 cup of rice;

3 c. of curry tea;

2 cups of vegetable broth;

1 bunch of chives;

½ cantaloupe melon;

1 mango;

2 bananas;

1 lime;

30 g of cashew;

400 g of chicken breast;

Salt and black pepper to taste;

1 natural yogurt;

2 c. of sugar tea;

40 g of raisins.

Preparation mode

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan, add the rice and 1 teaspoon of curry and let it brown. Then add the broth and, when it starts to boil, reduce the heat and let it thicken for about 20 minutes.

Cut the chives into thin slices, peel the fruit and cut into pieces, cut the lime in half and squeeze and then sprinkle the banana slices with lime juice so they don’t brown.

Rinse the chicken breasts with cold water, dry them with a cloth and cut into strips 1 centimeter wide. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan and sauté the breasts well on all sides for about 10 minutes, seasoning with 1 teaspoon of curry powder, salt and pepper. Let cool.

To make the sauce, simply mix the yogurt with the remaining lime juice, curry and sugar, and season with salt and pepper. Finally, just put all the ingredients in a large salad bowl, add the raisins and sauce and mix everything together.

2. Refuse flounder

Ingredients

40 g of capers;

2 lemons;

2 onions;

4 to 6 dill sprigs;

4 skinless, ready-to-cook sole fillets;

Salt and white pepper to taste;

Flour;

6 c. of oil soup;

2 tablespoons of butter at room temperature;

Half a cup of vegetable broth.

Preparation mode

Drain the capers, peel the lemons, remove the inner white rind and cut the pulp into thin slices. Peel the onions and cut into thin cubes. Separate the ends of the stems from the dills. Season the sole with salt and pepper, then roll it in flour and shake off the excess. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the sole on both sides for about 6 minutes until well done. In the last 2 minutes add the butter at room temperature.

Remove the sole and keep it in a warm place. To make the sauce, just sauté the onions in the sautéed oil, add the broth and boil over low heat for about 5 minutes. Then mix in the capers, lemon slices and dill tips. Remove the sole from the skillet and serve with the sauce.

